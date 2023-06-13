Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:38 2023-06-13 pm EDT
259.87 USD   +0.45%
06/13News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/13Toyota makes its case at AGM after investors question strategy, governance
RE
06/13Toyota shareholders set to vote on climate lobbying as EV pivot in focus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

06/13/2023 | 11:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Amazon Web Services Outage Disrupts Some Customers

The website Downdetector shows outages in various parts of the country, with the biggest concentration in Washington and New York. 

 
Nvidia Rides AI Boom to Become Latest U.S. $1 Trillion Company

The chip company ended trading Tuesday with a valuation of more than $1 trillion, becoming the seventh U.S. company to reach that status. 

 
Salesforce Aims to Plug 'AI Trust Gap' With New Tech Tools

The software giant says its new technology will help clients use generative AI tools such as ChatGPT safely by protecting proprietary data, among other things. 

 
Bud Light Loses Title as Top-Selling U.S. Beer

Modelo Especial overtook the brand as the top-selling U.S. beer in May, punctuating a monthslong boycott of Bud Light that has reshuffled the beer industry. 

 
After I-95 collapse, FedEx and UPS work to minimize impact on supply chains

"We are closely monitoring the situation on I-95 and are making adjustments accordingly," FedEx told MarketWatch. 

 
Tesla Doesn't See Higher-Volume Production of Semi Truck Until Late 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company doesn't expect to begin producing its new electric semitrailer truck in larger volumes until the end of next year. 

 
Overstock.com Bids on Bed Bath & Beyond

The online retailer placed a $21.5 million bid on Bed Bath's intellectual property and business data. 

 
EY's Global Head to Retire After Breakup Plan Fails

Carmine Di Sibio will serve as global chairman and chief executive through June 2024, a year earlier than the planned end of his recently extended term. 

 
Binance Emergency Fund Dwindles as SEC Takes Aim at the Crypto Exchange

The fund's value is down 11% in June after the regulator sued Binance, alleging the operation of an illegal trading platform and misuse of customers' money. 

 
Sam Bankman-Fried Takes Fight Over Federal Fraud Case to Bahamas

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried wants to make his case to the Bahamas that some of the U.S. fraud charges he faces over the collapse of the crypto-exchange violate the terms of his extradition.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-23 2315ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.07% 126.66 Delayed Quote.50.79%
FEDEX CORPORATION 1.92% 228.87 Delayed Quote.29.65%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 3.90% 410.22 Delayed Quote.180.70%
OVERSTOCK.COM, INC. 3.66% 20.96 Delayed Quote.8.26%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. -2.20% 208.98 Delayed Quote.57.61%
TESLA, INC. 3.55% 258.71 Delayed Quote.102.82%
All news about TESLA, INC.
06/13News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/13Toyota makes its case at AGM after investors question strategy, governance
RE
06/13Toyota shareholders set to vote on climate lobbying as EV pivot in focus
RE
06/13Tesla slightly raises Model Y price in US
RE
06/13Tesla raises US price of Model Y
RE
06/13At Toyota annual meeting, ambitious pivot may overshadow shareholder challenge
RE
06/13U.S. stocks end higher on cooling inflation data
RE
06/13US tells automakers not to comply with Massachusetts vehicle data law
RE
06/13US stocks end higher as inflation data cements bets on rate hike pause
RE
06/13Tech Up After Inflation Data -- Tech Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 693 M - -
Net cash 2023 23 005 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 84,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 820 B 820 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,94x
EV / Sales 2024 6,07x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 258,71 $
Average target price 196,49 $
Spread / Average Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.102.82%791 837
LI AUTO INC.54.36%30 522
NIO INC.-13.85%14 025
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-24.04%13 151
LUCID GROUP, INC.-8.20%12 583
XPENG INC.3.52%8 488
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer