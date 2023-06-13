Amazon Web Services Outage Disrupts Some Customers

The website Downdetector shows outages in various parts of the country, with the biggest concentration in Washington and New York.

Nvidia Rides AI Boom to Become Latest U.S. $1 Trillion Company

The chip company ended trading Tuesday with a valuation of more than $1 trillion, becoming the seventh U.S. company to reach that status.

Salesforce Aims to Plug 'AI Trust Gap' With New Tech Tools

The software giant says its new technology will help clients use generative AI tools such as ChatGPT safely by protecting proprietary data, among other things.

Bud Light Loses Title as Top-Selling U.S. Beer

Modelo Especial overtook the brand as the top-selling U.S. beer in May, punctuating a monthslong boycott of Bud Light that has reshuffled the beer industry.

After I-95 collapse, FedEx and UPS work to minimize impact on supply chains

"We are closely monitoring the situation on I-95 and are making adjustments accordingly," FedEx told MarketWatch.

Tesla Doesn't See Higher-Volume Production of Semi Truck Until Late 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company doesn't expect to begin producing its new electric semitrailer truck in larger volumes until the end of next year.

Overstock.com Bids on Bed Bath & Beyond

The online retailer placed a $21.5 million bid on Bed Bath's intellectual property and business data.

EY's Global Head to Retire After Breakup Plan Fails

Carmine Di Sibio will serve as global chairman and chief executive through June 2024, a year earlier than the planned end of his recently extended term.

Binance Emergency Fund Dwindles as SEC Takes Aim at the Crypto Exchange

The fund's value is down 11% in June after the regulator sued Binance, alleging the operation of an illegal trading platform and misuse of customers' money.

Sam Bankman-Fried Takes Fight Over Federal Fraud Case to Bahamas

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried wants to make his case to the Bahamas that some of the U.S. fraud charges he faces over the collapse of the crypto-exchange violate the terms of his extradition.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-23 2315ET