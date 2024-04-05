Tesla cancels plans for Model 2 low-cost EV: report

The Tesla Model 2 has been scrapped, according to a report. Wall Street had hoped the $25,000 EV would revitalize the company's lineup.

Johnson & Johnson to Buy Shockwave Medical in $13.1 Billion Deal

The healthcare giant said the addition of the medical-device maker would expand its MedTech cardiovascular portfolio.

Procter & Gamble Recalls Some Laundry-Detergent Packets

The recall affects Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods and Ariel Pods liquid laundry-detergent packets packaged in flexible film bags.

Shell Sees Gas Output Above Guidance

Shell said it expects first quarter gas production to beat its previous guidance after a strong start to the year but earnings would be lower than the prior quarter.

Uniqlo, After Its U.S. Retreat, Plans to Open Dozens of New Stores

Uniqlo plans to open 11 stores in Texas and California this year as part of an expansion that aims for 200 stores in North America by 2027.

Robinhood Sets Sights on New Bounty: The Rising Rich

Recent moves by the online brokerage hint at ambitions in wealth management.

Fulfillment Startup Stord Expands With Logistics Acquisition

The buy comes as slowing e-commerce growth is pressing third-party service providers to find new growth strategies.

Foxconn Expects Second-Quarter Growth After Higher March Revenue

Foxconn reported higher March revenue, thanks to strong demand for cloud and consumer-electronics products, and said it expects growth in the second quarter despite the impact of a big earthquake that hit Taiwan this week.

Samsung Doubles Down on Texas as U.S. Chip Center

The South Korean firm said it will ramp up investment to $44 billion for its hub near Austin that makes advanced semiconductors.

Apple Lays Off 614 Workers After Canceling Car Project

The tech giant announced its first major job cuts since the pandemic on the heels of its decision to cancel its vaunted electric-car project.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-24 1315ET