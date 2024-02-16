Paramount Discussed Streaming Deal with Comcast

The two companies have recently discussed a streaming partnership or joint venture for Paramount+ and Peacock.

Coinbase Stock Is Soaring. What Its Earnings Say About Where Bitcoin Goes Next.

Coinbase earnings revealed momentum behind smaller cryptos, which can be a sign that bullish sentiment is spreading.

To Avoid Hefty Tariffs, China's BYD Eyes U.S. Car Market Via Mexico

The Tesla competitor, which is expanding rapidly in Europe and Southeast Asia, is also looking at a new export base south of the U.S. border.

Nike to Lay Off More Than 1,600 Workers

The cuts are part of the sneaker giant's plan to shed $2 billion in costs over the next three years.

Cinemark's stock rises 3% as revenue beat offsets wider-than-expected loss

The cinema operator's better than-expected fourth-quarter revenue overshadowed a wider-than-expected loss.

Roku Had an 'Almost Perfect Quarter.' Why the Stock Got Downgraded.

Oppenheimer analysts cut their rating on the streaming-media company to Perform from Outperform.

Dropbox Stock Falls Sharply as Analysts Question Its Growth

Analysts reduce their ratings on Dropbox after the company issues disappointing revenue guidance.

Tesla and Elon Musk Show Why Governance Doesn't Matter-Until It Does

Companies with dominant shareholders have a record of outperformance, but the wheels can come off quickly in a crisis.

NatWest Buoyed by Earnings Beat, Guidance

NatWest shares rebounded from opening losses as investors cheered an above-forecast profit in the fourth quarter and guidance broadly in line with consensus, with analysts referring to the update as "good enough."

Eni Earnings Hit by Weaker Prices

Eni's earnings fell in the fourth quarter, with operating profit down 23%, hit by lower oil and natural-gas prices.

