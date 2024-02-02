Tesla Recalls Millions of Vehicles Over Latest Safety Flaw

The affected vehicles will receive an over-the-air software remedy, Tesla said, the latest in a series of setbacks to hit the automaker.

Oil Profits Keep Flowing for Exxon and Chevron

U.S. giants join Shell in posting strong earnings, but face an uncertain outlook as countries vow to phase out fossil fuels.

Bristol Myers Squibb results top expectations as newer drugs help fuel growth

Bristol Myers Squibb on Friday reported fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations, helped by portfolio stalwarts as well as newer drugs.

Facebook Parent Meta Initiates Dividend as Growth Continues

The company's sales increased to $40.11 billion in the three months through December, up 25% compared with the year-earlier period.

What's Next for Elon Musk and Tesla After CEO's Pay Package Was Struck Down

Board members are faced with determining the proper compensation for the person who built the EV maker while also demonstrating their independence.

Amazon and Meta-Nothing Artificial About These Results

Strong earnings growth and a surprise dividend draw cheers as Apple reveals its China struggles, but AI hopes are high.

Top Chinese Banker Who Was Detained Last Year Has Resigned

Fan Bao, a veteran Chinese dealmaker who was taken away by Chinese authorities last year, has resigned from his firm.

Apple Sales Rise in Holiday Quarter, Ending Streak of Declines

Revenue for the crucial iPhone business grew nearly 6%, even as China sales continue to be a concern for investors.

Barbie Owner Mattel Draws Activist Seeking Changes at Toy Maker

Activist investor Barington Capital wants the company to consider strategic alternatives for its American Girl dolls and Fisher-Price toys.

Intel Delays $20 Billion Ohio Project, Citing Slow Chip Market

Construction on two factories now is slated to be finished in late 2026 as the company also waits for government incentives.

