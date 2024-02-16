To Avoid Hefty Tariffs, China's BYD Eyes U.S. Car Market Via Mexico

The Tesla competitor, which is expanding rapidly in Europe and Southeast Asia, is also looking at a new export base south of the U.S. border.

Nike to Cut Over 1,600 Jobs

The layoffs are part of the sneaker giant's plan to shed $2 billion in costs over the next three years.

Cinemark's stock rises 3% as revenue beat offsets wider-than-expected loss

The cinema operator's better than-expected fourth-quarter revenue overshadowed a wider-than-expected loss.

Tesla and Elon Musk Show Why Governance Doesn't Matter-Until It Does

Companies with dominant shareholders have a record of outperformance, but the wheels can come off quickly in a crisis.

NatWest Buoyed by Earnings Beat, Guidance

NatWest shares rebounded from opening losses as investors cheered an above-forecast profit in the fourth quarter and guidance broadly in line with consensus, with analysts referring to the update as "good enough."

Eni Earnings Hit by Weaker Prices

Eni's earnings fell in the fourth quarter, with operating profit down 23%, hit by lower oil and natural-gas prices.

Swiss Re Profit Surges, Tops Guidance

Swiss Re reported net profit in 2023 of $3.2 billion, with an improved performance in its property-and-casualty reinsurance segment helping drive the sharp earnings advance.

South32 Plans Next Steps for Nickel Mine Amid Market Turmoil

The mining company intends to work out a plan to reshape its nickel business in the months ahead that could include a pivot to target the U.S. battery market.

WeWork Says Holdout Landlords Can Use Letters of Credit for Unpaid Rent

The bankrupt co-working space provider, which has withheld rent as it seeks to renegotiate leases, also said it is raising additional cash to fund its chapter 11 process.

Coinbase Global Beats Earnings Estimates. The Stock Is Soaring.

While the crypto market hasn't yet recaptured the highs seen a few years ago, it is on a definite upswing.

