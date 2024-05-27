Elon Musk's xAI Raises $6 Billion in Latest Fundraising Round

The competitor to OpenAI is looking to invest more in research and development amid fierce competition in the burgeoning sector.

China Evergrande's EV Unit Shares Soar on Potential Investor Support

Shares of China Evergrande Group's electric-vehicle unit surged, fueled by optimism that some businesses may survive despite the property giant's liquidation.

Lendlease Quits International Construction to Free $2.98 Billion

The Australian real-estate developer plans to exit international construction amid what it called a prolonged market downturn, freeing $2.98 billion for capital returns, debt reduction and local growth.

Chevron-Hess Deal Vote Is Looking Like a 'Coin Toss'

Chevron hopes to buy Hess for $53 billion. But the status of the deal looks shakier than ever,

Why Are Cruise Stocks Still Dead in the Water?

Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian have largely recovered from the pandemic, but investors are wary.

Sneaker Rivals Race to Find the Next Super Foam

Cushioning technology designed for elite runners has spread to the masses, sparking a battle among shoe makers to make the best foam.

Tesla Shareholders Advised to Vote Against Elon Musk's Pay Package

Proxy-advisory firm Glass Lewis says the proposed compensation would dilute shareholders' holdings.

With $14 Billion U.S. Steel Deal in Limbo, Nippon Steel Seeks Community Support

The Japanese steelmaker's vice chairman, visiting the Pittsburgh area, says the company is ready to "share all the fruits of our technology."

It's Taylor Swift's World. The Government Is Just Suing Ticketmaster in It.

The superstar wasn't onstage at the Justice Department when top officials announced their lawsuit against Live Nation and Ticketmaster. But she's definitely part of the show.

Inside the Rockefeller Clan's Intensifying Feud With Exxon

They have suffered reversals in their efforts to hold the energy giant to account for climate change, but the family that owes its fortune to oil isn't backing down.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-24 1315ET