Tesla, Li Auto Cut Prices as China's EV Price War Heats Up

Tesla and Li Auto cut prices further in China amid an intensifying price war that comes as sales of electric vehicles surpassed that of traditional cars for the first time.

Elon Musk Postpones India Trip, Prompting Questions Over Tesla Plans

The CEO was expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and to outline plans to invest in India.

VW Works Closely With Unions in Germany, but UAW May Be Less Cuddly

Organizers are raring for "the real fight" after their win in Chattanooga, signaling a more adversarial dynamic than the automaker has known back at home.

Nissan Motor Shares Drop After Annual Profit Estimate Lowered on Slower Sales

Nissan Motor shares fell sharply after The Japanese automaker lowered its estimate for fiscal year net profit, partly due to slower car sales.

Nike Reverses Course as Innovation Stalls and Rivals Gain Ground

Shoe giant stumbled as CEO John Donahoe pulled away from retailers and relied on old hits. Now it says it's refocusing on cutting-edge footwear for athletes.

Salesforce's Talks to Buy Informatica Fizzle

The deal for the data-management software firm would have ranked among Salesforce's largest.

Hipgnosis Gets $1.5 Billion Approach From Blackstone

Hipgnosis, home to the catalogue of artists such as Neil Young, Shakira and Red Hot Chili Peppers, said it received a $1.5 billion approach from Blackstone that it would be prepared to recommend if a formal offer was made.

CVC Looks to Raise EUR250 Million in Amsterdam Float

CVC has priced its IPO implying a market valuation of up to $16 billion and said it planned to raise EUR250 million.

Air New Zealand Warns on Profits As Headwinds Stay Strong

Air New Zealand warned on profits as it grapples with revenue headwinds in its home market and in North America.

South32 Expects Gemco Wharf Operations Restart to Take Up to a Year

South32 expects it will take around a year to restart manganese ore exports from Australia following cyclone damage, unless it can find an alternative shipping option.

