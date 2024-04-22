Verizon Communications Results Lifted by Price Hikes

Verizon Communications' revenue was up slightly in the first quarter as the company lost fewer postpaid phone connections than expected and benefited from higher prices for its plans.

A Sony Bid for Paramount Would Be a Win-Win

Any deal involving a takeover by the Japanese giant still faces thorny obstacles, antitrust regulators and boardroom drama among them.

Tesla Stock Falls After More Price Cuts. It's Not the Only EV Maker Slashing Costs.

Tesla and Li Auto have both slashed prices of their electric vehicles in China.

Tomb Raider Owner Embracer Plans Three-Way Split

Embracer said it planned to split into three separately listed companies in a move aimed at shoring up investors' support amid stubbornly high debt.

Meta's AI Push Needs to Efficiently Deliver a Lot More Ad Growth

The Facebook parent's valuation has surged, creating new pressure to keep growth up and costs down.

Insurer Earnings Make Hospital Investors Sweat

Better-than-expected medical costs for insurers are putting pressure on hospital stocks.

VW Works Closely With Unions in Germany, but UAW May Be Less Cuddly

Organizers are raring for "the real fight" after their win in Chattanooga, signaling a more adversarial dynamic than the automaker has known back at home.

Hipgnosis Gets $1.5 Billion Approach From Blackstone

Hipgnosis, home to the catalogue of artists such as Neil Young, Shakira and Red Hot Chili Peppers, said it received a $1.5 billion approach from Blackstone that it would be prepared to recommend if a formal offer was made.

Apparel Retailer Express Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

A group led by brand-management firm WHP Global plans to buy a substantial majority of the company's retail stores and operations.

Tesla, Li Auto Cut Prices as China's EV Price War Heats Up

Tesla and Li Auto cut prices further in China amid an intensifying price war that comes as sales of electric vehicles surpassed that of traditional cars for the first time.

