Elon Musk stands his ground on EV adoption, but admits threat of Chinese competition

The Tesla chief executive said China is a threat across the auto sector, and not just in electric vehicles.

Blackstone Is Back on the Real Estate Offensive With $10 Billion Deal

The acquisition of AIR Communities is Blackstone's largest transaction in the multifamily market.

Kenvue Revamps Cyber Tools After Spinoff From J&J

The consumer-health company saw a surge in scams targeting employees around the time of its separation from Johnson & Johnson last year.

Financial Risks Abound as Boeing Tries to Stabilize Itself

Boeing is on track to stabilize its finances, but new leadership, a potential acquisition, labor negotiations and tougher regulatory oversight over its quality controls and production could add uncertainty to its efforts.

SoFi CEO Anthony Noto saw his pay increase more than 40% last year

While Noto's salary grew modestly, the total value of his stock awards drove the big increase.

Spirit Airlines to Defer Plane Deliveries and Furlough Pilots

Spirit Airlines is pushing back delivery of Airbus aircraft, prompting pilot furloughs later this year, as the airline looks to boost liquidity following its terminated merger with JetBlue last month.

Tesla Agrees to Settle Lawsuit Over Autopilot's Involvement in 2018 Fatal Crash

The settlement comes days before attorneys were poised to deliver opening statements.

Chip-Making Giant TSMC Gets $6.6 Billion for Arizona Project

The U.S. government grant follows billions for Intel and GlobalFoundries under the Chips Act.

Jean Paul Gaultier Owner Puig Plans $3.25 Billion IPO in Spain

Jean Paul Gaultier owner Puig Brands plans to list in Spain through a 3 billion-euro stock sale, or $3.25 billion, that would be the biggest initial public offering globally so far this year.

Wildfires Make Utilities a Tricky Investment. Ask Warren Buffett.

More utilities across the West are facing the prospect of significant liability costs as climate change and drought increase risks.

