Nike Reverses Course as Innovation Stalls and Rivals Gain Ground

Shoe giant stumbled as CEO John Donahoe pulled away from retailers and relied on old hits. Now it says it's refocusing on cutting-edge footwear for athletes.

Salesforce's Talks to Buy Informatica Fizzle

The deal for the data-management software firm would have ranked among Salesforce's largest.

Tesla cuts prices for many of its models worldwide, slashes cost of Full Self-Driving in U.S.

Tesla Inc. cut prices for many of its vehicles in the U.S., China and Europe over the weekend amid slumping sales.

Nissan Motor Shares Drop After Annual Profit Estimate Lowered on Slower Sales

Nissan Motor shares fell sharply after The Japanese automaker lowered its estimate for fiscal year net profit, partly due to slower car sales.

Tesla Will Lose Its Crown to Toyota if This Happens

Tesla has been the most valuable car company on earth for about 1,400 days. Its reign could come to an end.

Chipotle Keeps Raising Prices. Gym Rats and Millennials Are Still Buying Burritos.

Despite repeated price increases, the burrito chain is outperforming restaurant competitors with customers who tend to have higher incomes and be health conscious.

GEF Capital Collects $325 Million for Energy-Efficiency Bets

The firm has wrapped up its second U.S. buyout fund to back companies and technologies that curb energy use.

U.S.-China Internet War Intensifies as House Passes TikTok Ban

The measure, requiring ByteDance to sell the popular app or stop operating in the U.S., now heads to the Senate. TikTok's general counsel plans to step down.

South32 Expects Gemco Wharf Operations Restart to Take Up to a Year

South32 expects it will take around a year to restart manganese ore exports from Australia following cyclone damage, unless it can find an alternative shipping option.

Air New Zealand Warns on Profits As Headwinds Stay Strong

Air New Zealand warned on profits as it grapples with revenue headwinds in its home market and in North America.

