Salesforce's Talks to Buy Informatica Fizzle

The deal for the data-management software firm would have ranked among Salesforce's largest.

Tesla cuts prices for many of its models worldwide, slashes cost of Full Self-Driving in U.S.

Tesla Inc. cut prices for many of its vehicles in the U.S., China and Europe over the weekend amid slumping sales.

Tesla Will Lose Its Crown to Toyota if This Happens

Tesla has been the most valuable car company on earth for about 1,400 days. Its reign could come to an end.

Chipotle Keeps Raising Prices. Gym Rats and Millennials Are Still Buying Burritos.

Despite repeated price increases, the burrito chain is outperforming restaurant competitors with customers who tend to have higher incomes and be health conscious.

GEF Capital Collects $325 Million for Energy-Efficiency Bets

The firm has wrapped up its second U.S. buyout fund to back companies and technologies that curb energy use.

U.S.-China Internet War Intensifies as House Passes TikTok Ban

The measure, requiring ByteDance to sell the popular app or stop operating in the U.S., now heads to the Senate. TikTok's general counsel plans to step down.

South32 Expects Gemco Wharf Operations Restart to Take Up to a Year

South32 expects it will take around a year to restart manganese ore exports from Australia following cyclone damage, unless it can find an alternative shipping option.

Air New Zealand Warns on Profits As Headwinds Stay Strong

Air New Zealand warned on profits as it grapples with revenue headwinds in its home market and in North America.

Unions Take Aim at South After UAW Win

A successful drive at a VW plant in Tennessee has organizers eyeing gains in a fast-growing region that has historically been inhospitable to unions.

One French Company's Lonely Struggle to Survive Fierce Competition From China

After China destroyed Europe's solar-panel industry, the continent struggles with an onslaught against other green sectors.

