Chinese EV Maker Stocks Fall as Tesla Outlook Weighs

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle markers were lower after Tesla's latest results and its outlook for 2024 reaffirmed investor worries about slowing demand in China.

FAA Puts Limits on Boeing 737 Output, Clears Path for Grounded Jets to Fly

The agency will allow Alaska Airlines and United Airlines to inspect jets and fly them again after a door-plug blowout.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Suffered Cyber Breach Over Months Last Year

In a regulatory filing, the company said it suspected the Russia-sponsored Midnight Blizzard group of the intrusion, which it said had been addressed.

IBM Reports Mixed Earnings, Surge in AI Demand

CEO Arvind Krishna said in an interview that he sees no systemic issues and feels "really good about 2024."

American Airlines Earnings Are Due Thursday. The Stock Needs Some Good News.

Results could determine whether the recent bounce in the shares can continue.

Southwest Set to Report Earnings. Here's What to Watch.

The fourth-quarter report should be much better than a year earlier. The carrier had nearly 17,000 cancelations around Christmas in 2022.

SK Hynix Returned to Operating Profit for Fourth Quarter

The South Korea memory-chip maker returned to an operating profit in the final quarter of 2023 on brisk demand for artificial-intelligence chips and other higher-end products.

Fortescue Iron Ore Shipments Rise; Iron Bridge Output Estimate Cut

The world's fourth biggest producer of iron ore reported a 6% lift in iron-ore shipments on quarter, but cut expectations for annual exports from its new Iron Bridge operation.

Santos Flags More Costs for Barossa Gas Project

Oil-and-gas company Santos reported a strong finish to 2023, but flagged that its Barossa gas project would require additional investment before production begins.

Tesla Projects Slower Growth in 2024 as EV Demand Softens

The electric-car maker reported net income doubled in the fourth quarter, largely due to a one-time tax benefit, while operating profits were down.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-24 0115ET