Conagra Brands Stock Jumps as Earnings Top Estimates

Conagra also raises its fiscal-year margin outlook.

Ford Delays New EV to Let Market Further Develop

Ford Motor said it is delaying the launch of a new three-row electric vehicle likely to 2027.

Alaska Air Receives $160 Million From Boeing

The sum represents initial compensation to make up for lost profits due to January's midair blowout of a door plug.

Elon Musk Boosts AI Engineer Pay in 'Craziest Talent War'

Tesla is raising compensation for its artificial intelligence engineers in a bid to ward off poaching from the likes of OpenAI, according to Chief Executive Elon Musk.

Nelson Peltz's Disney Consolation Prize: A $300 Million Gain

Trian Partners lost its bid for board seats, but profited on its investment.

Spotify Taps Saab Executive Christian Luiga as New CFO

The newly appointed finance chief will join the music-streaming platform in the third quarter.

Costco jumps on the weight-loss bandwagon with $179-for-three-months program

Other companies now offering access to the popular new class of weight-loss drugs include WW International Inc., the company formerly known as Weight Watchers International.

Airbus Stratospheric Drone Business Open to IPO

An Airbus unit developing high-altitude drones that offer mobile connectivity and Earth observation services could consider an initial public offering after it launches commercial operations in the coming years, its chief executive said..

Kering Buys Historic Property in Milan Fashion District

Gucci owner Kering is buying a historic building in Milan's fashion district for roughly $1.4 billion, expanding its presence in one of the world's most iconic avenues.

LG's Ruling Family Loses Bid to Reduce 50% Inheritance-Tax Bill

A Seoul rejected an attempt by the Koo family to recoup a sliver of their roughly $735 million payment.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-24 1115ET