Google to Invest $2 Billion in Malaysia for AI, First Data Center

Google has committed $2 billion in investments in Malaysia, including building its first data center, a new Google Cloud region and further developing artificial intelligence.

BHP-Anglo Deal Is Off-the Mining Land Grab Is Still On

The world's most valuable mining company couldn't persuade Anglo American to sell, but the story doesn't end here.

Proxy Advisor Endorses Pay Package for Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Egan-Jones told Tesla shareholders they should vote yes on CEO Elon Musk's multibillion-dollar pay package.

Grab to Collaborate with OpenAI to Enhance User Experience

Southeast Asian ride-hailing and delivery specialist Grab will collaborate with OpenAI to tap generative artificial intelligence to enhance users' experience.

Post Holdings Reports Bird Flu Among Third-Party Poultry Flocks

Post Holdings said there had been bird-flu outbreaks among two of its third-party contracted egg-laying flocks, as the disease continues to spread among dairy cows.

Activist Nelson Peltz Exits His Walt Disney Stake

Peltz's Trian Partners lost a proxy battle for board seats at Disney earlier this year.

American Airlines Admits Business Travel Misfire; Shares Drop

CEO Robert Isom said the airline lost business travel after cutting sales staff and shifting away from corporate booking channels.

Netflix Is Teeing Up Music-Competition Shows. Think 'Love Is Blind' Meets 'The Voice.'

One series will involve bandmates auditioning and rehearsing without ever seeing each other.

Meta Takes Down 'Inauthentic' Accounts on Facebook, Instagram Linked to Israeli Firm

The network of accounts likely used generative AI tools to create text for comments left on posts from media publications and public figures, Meta said.

Exxon Wins Board Vote by Wide Margin

The company's 12 directors were reelected by an average of 95% of shareholders.

