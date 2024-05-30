Google to Invest $2 Billion in Malaysia for AI, First Data Center
Google has committed $2 billion in investments in Malaysia, including building its first data center, a new Google Cloud region and further developing artificial intelligence.
BHP-Anglo Deal Is Off-the Mining Land Grab Is Still On
The world's most valuable mining company couldn't persuade Anglo American to sell, but the story doesn't end here.
Proxy Advisor Endorses Pay Package for Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Egan-Jones told Tesla shareholders they should vote yes on CEO Elon Musk's multibillion-dollar pay package.
Grab to Collaborate with OpenAI to Enhance User Experience
Southeast Asian ride-hailing and delivery specialist Grab will collaborate with OpenAI to tap generative artificial intelligence to enhance users' experience.
Post Holdings Reports Bird Flu Among Third-Party Poultry Flocks
Post Holdings said there had been bird-flu outbreaks among two of its third-party contracted egg-laying flocks, as the disease continues to spread among dairy cows.
Activist Nelson Peltz Exits His Walt Disney Stake
Peltz's Trian Partners lost a proxy battle for board seats at Disney earlier this year.
American Airlines Admits Business Travel Misfire; Shares Drop
CEO Robert Isom said the airline lost business travel after cutting sales staff and shifting away from corporate booking channels.
Netflix Is Teeing Up Music-Competition Shows. Think 'Love Is Blind' Meets 'The Voice.'
One series will involve bandmates auditioning and rehearsing without ever seeing each other.
Meta Takes Down 'Inauthentic' Accounts on Facebook, Instagram Linked to Israeli Firm
The network of accounts likely used generative AI tools to create text for comments left on posts from media publications and public figures, Meta said.
Exxon Wins Board Vote by Wide Margin
The company's 12 directors were reelected by an average of 95% of shareholders.
