How Disney's Bob Iger Vanquished Wall Street Agitator Nelson Peltz

The CEO rolled out of a string of initiatives that helped inoculate the company against the activist's attack.

Apple Isn't Making an EV, but Chinese Phone Makers Are Showing They Can

The tech heavyweights looking to electric vehicles for their second act are jumping into a brutal price war.

Musk Says Tesla Is Boosting Engineer Pay in AI Talent War

Tesla is raising compensation for its artificial intelligence engineers in a bid to ward off poaching from the likes of OpenAI, according to Chief Executive Elon Musk.

Big Pharma Stocks Need a Rethink. Investors Keep Making the Same Mistake.

Pfizer's patent expirations are great for humanity but terrible for investors. It's a common story across the drug industry.

Airbus Stratospheric Drone Business Open to IPO, CEO Says

An Airbus unit developing high-altitude drones that offer mobile connectivity and Earth observation services is open to an initial public offering after it launches commercial operations in the coming years.

Sanofi to Settle Claims That Heartburn Drug Zantac Caused Cancer

The French healthcare company said the deal would require the consent of individual plaintiffs and would take time to conclude.

Fisker Withdraws Guidance Amid Strategic Options Evaluation

Fisker also disclosed that board member William McDermott had resigned, and appointed John Dubel as his replacement.

BlackBerry swings to surprise profit on sales growth for IoT, cybersecurity units

BlackBerry's stock jump more than 6% after surprise quarterly profit for the tech company.

Paramount Enters Exclusive Merger Talks With Skydance, Spurning $26 Billion Offer From Apollo

An agreement would pave the way for an exit by controlling shareholder Shari Redstone. Paramount's shares climbed 15%.

Beauty Slowdown Reflects Cracks in Consumer Spending

The entire beauty category is experiencing weaker spending across price points and product segments, says Ulta's CEO.

