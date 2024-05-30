Google Plans $2 Billion for Malaysia Data Center, Cloud Services

The investment by Alphabet's Google is the latest in a string of multibillion-dollar plans by Western tech giants to meet growing computing needs in Southeast Asia.

BHP-Anglo Deal Is Off-the Mining Land Grab Is Still On

The world's most valuable mining company couldn't persuade Anglo American to sell, but the story doesn't end here.

Here's What Could Be Next for BHP

BHP Group thought it could buy its way to becoming the world's top copper producer. Now, it may need to expand or build its own mines to get there.

UBS Splits Wealth Management Leadership in Executive Shake-Up

UBS said it would reshuffle its executive board, splitting leadership of its key wealth-management division in two and bidding farewell to the last chief of Credit Suisse, the troubled banking rival it took over last year.

Italian Fashion Brand Golden Goose to List Next Month

Italy's Golden Goose, the maker of Superstar sneakers worn by celebrities like Taylor Swift and sold for hundreds of dollars a pair, said it intends to launch an initial public offering in Milan next month.

Brookfield in Talks for $6.59 Billion Deal for France's Neoen

Brookfield Asset Management is in talks to acquire France's Neoen in a deal that values the renewable-power producer's equity at $6.59 billion.

Proxy Advisor Endorses Pay Package for Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Egan-Jones told Tesla shareholders they should vote yes on CEO Elon Musk's multibillion-dollar pay package.

OpenAI's Tie-Up With Grab to Give Southeast Asian Firm an AI Boost

Grab Holdings is partnering with OpenAI to upgrade its popular ride-hailing and delivery app, tapping the artificial-intelligence pioneer's technology to enhance its services and integrate AI across its business.

Post Holdings Reports Bird Flu Among Third-Party Poultry Flocks

Post Holdings said there had been bird-flu outbreaks among two of its third-party contracted egg-laying flocks, as the disease continues to spread among dairy cows.

Activist Nelson Peltz Exits His Walt Disney Stake

Peltz's Trian Partners lost a proxy battle for board seats at Disney earlier this year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-30-24 0515ET