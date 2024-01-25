Apple's Smartphone Shipments in China Fell in Fourth Quarter

Apple's smartphone shipments in China fell in the final quarter of 2023, hurt by weaker consumer demand and rising market share for rival Huawei Technologies, data from research firm IDC showed.

Red Sea Attacks Push BHP to Divert Shipping

The mining giant's decision is the latest sign of how Houthi attacks in the region have upended global trade.

Insurers Rake In Profits as Customers Pay Soaring Premiums

The shares of Travelers and Allstate have climbed to records after big rate increases.

Tesla Makes It Harder for Investors to Ignore Its Problems

CEO Elon Musk wants people to think of Tesla as a tech company, but auto-company snags keep getting in the way.

FAA Puts Limits on Boeing 737 Output, Clears Path for Grounded Jets to Fly

The agency will allow Alaska Airlines and United Airlines to inspect jets and fly them again after a door-plug blowout.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Suffered Cyber Breach Over Months Last Year

In a regulatory filing, the company said it suspected the Russia-sponsored Midnight Blizzard group of the intrusion, which it said had been addressed.

Nokia Starts to See Green Shoots Despite Ongoing Challenges

Nokia expects the challenging network industry environment to continue through the first half of 2024 as operator spending remains muted, but said the situation should improve later in the year.

Chinese EV Maker Stocks Fall as Tesla Outlook Weighs

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle markers were lower after Tesla's latest results and its outlook for 2024 reaffirmed investor worries about slowing demand in China.

Hyundai Motor Posted Solid Profit Growth, Flags Tough Business Conditions

Hyundai Motor posted solid net profit growth in the final quarter of 2023, but flagged possibly tough business conditions amid economic uncertainties in emerging markets.

SK Hynix Returned to Operating Profit for Fourth Quarter

The South Korea memory-chip maker returned to an operating profit in the final quarter of 2023 on brisk demand for artificial-intelligence chips and other higher-end products.

