HSBC to Sell Argentina Business for $550.0 Million

HSBC Holdings has agreed to sell its Argentina business to the country's largest private financial group as it looks to spend resources on higher-value opportunities.

Esprit's Belgium Unit Files for Insolvency

Fashion retailer Esprit's Belgium subsidiary has filed for insolvency due to rising costs and cash flow difficulties.

Elon Musk stands his ground on EV adoption, but admits threat of Chinese competition

The Tesla chief executive said China is a threat across the auto sector, and not just in electric vehicles.

The Black Market That Delivers Elon Musk's Starlinks to U.S. Foes

The satellite-internet devices are helping Russian fighters in Ukraine and paramilitary forces in Sudan. SpaceX hasn't shut them off.

Tesla Agrees to Settle Lawsuit Over Autopilot's Involvement in 2018 Fatal Crash

The settlement comes days before attorneys were poised to deliver opening statements.

Blackstone Is Back on the Real Estate Offensive With $10 Billion Deal

The acquisition of AIR Communities is Blackstone's largest transaction in the multifamily market.

SoFi CEO Anthony Noto saw his pay increase more than 40% last year

While Noto's salary grew modestly, the total value of his stock awards drove the big increase.

Kenvue Revamps Cyber Tools After Spinoff From J&J

The consumer-health company saw a surge in scams targeting employees around the time of its separation from Johnson & Johnson last year.

Elon Musk Vows to Defy Brazil Order to Block Some X Accounts Amid Hate-Speech Clampdown

The billionaire calls for the powerful Brazilian judge behind the effort to "resign or be impeached"

FAA to Probe Loss of Engine Cover on Southwest Airlines Boeing Jet

The agency said the flight returned safely to Denver International Airport after its crew reported that an engine cover fell off during takeoff and struck a wing flap.

