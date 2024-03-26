Tesla Pushes to Increase Use of 'Full Self-Driving' Software as Vehicle Sales Cool

Elon Musk has said drivers with FSD enabled will get a one-month free trial starting in the coming days.

Krispy Kreme Stock Jumps After Expanding Partnership With McDonald's

The fast-food chain said it will start rolling out the doughnuts in the second half of this year.

Visa, Mastercard Agree to Lower Swipe Fees

The card networks would cap credit-card interchange fees for five years as part of a settlement with merchants.

BYD Net Profit Rises as It Overtakes Tesla as Top EV Seller

BYD sold more than 526,000 fully electric vehicles in the fourth quarter, topping Tesla for the first time as the world's largest seller of EVs on a quarterly basis.

Truth Social Stock Price Surges on First Day of Trading, Increasing Trump's Fortune

Shares of Donald Trump's social-media company surged 40% on their first day of trading, making the presidential candidate's stake worth approximately $5 billion.

NBC News Discusses Future of Ronna McDaniel as Contributor

Hiring of former Republican National Committee Chairwoman sparked an unprecedented on-air backlash from anchors and commentators.

SEC Fines Arista Co-Founder $1 Million Over Insider Trading Claims

The Wall Street regulator alleged that while he was serving as chair of Arista in July 2019, Bechtolsheim learned about an impending acquisition of Acacia Communications and profitably traded on that confidential information.

Alibaba Scraps Logistics Listing as Hong Kong IPO Woes Worsen

The Chinese internet company has abandoned plans to list Cainiao, dealing a blow to Hong Kong's beleaguered initial public offering market.

McCormick Logs Higher 1Q Sales, Earnings

The spices and flavorings company recorded higher sales and earnings in its fiscal first quarter as costs came down and higher prices offset a downtick in volumes.

Amazon Expands Same-Day Pharmacy Delivery to New York, Los Angeles

The online shopping giant wants to make prescription delivery as convenient as its traditional shipments.

