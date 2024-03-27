GameStop Stock Tumbles on Big Earnings Miss

The videogame retailer's revenue for its latest quarter came in nearly $300 million short of analysts' expectations.

Johnson & Johnson Considers Deal for Shockwave Medical

The California-based maker of medical devices that treat cardiovascular diseases has a market value of nearly $12 billion.

DS Smith in Takeover Talks With International Paper

DS Smith is in talks with International Paper regarding an all-share takeover proposal valuing DS Smith at $7.22 billion, potentially sparking a bidding war with peer Mondi.

Merck's $11.5 Billion Bet on Its Next Big Drug Finally Arrives

The newly approved drug, which treats potentially fatal pulmonary arterial hypertension, is estimated to ring up as much as $7.5 billion in yearly sales.

Elon Musk Pushes to Increase Use of 'Full Self-Driving' Software as Tesla Sales Cool

Elon Musk has said drivers with FSD enabled will get a one-month free trial starting in the coming days.

Krispy Kreme Stock Jumps After Expanding Partnership With McDonald's

The fast-food chain said it will start rolling out the doughnuts in the second half of this year.

Visa, Mastercard Agree to Lower Swipe Fees

The card networks would cap credit-card interchange fees for five years as part of a settlement with merchants.

NBC Drops Former RNC Chief Ronna McDaniel Amid Backlash

Hiring of former Republican National Committee Chairwoman sparked an unprecedented on-air backlash from anchors and commentators.

BYD Net Profit Rises as It Overtakes Tesla as Top EV Seller

BYD sold more than 526,000 fully electric vehicles in the fourth quarter, topping Tesla for the first time as the world's largest seller of EVs on a quarterly basis.

Truth Social Stock Price Surges on First Day of Trading, Increasing Trump's Fortune

Shares of Donald Trump's social-media company surged 16% on their first day of trading, making the presidential candidate's stake at the end of the day worth roughly $4.5 billion.

