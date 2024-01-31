January 31, 2024 at 07:16 am EST

H&M Replaces CEO After Another Lackluster Year

The company has replaced its chief executive as the fast-fashion giant seeks fresh impetus after a lengthy period of stagnation.

Microsoft Has Three Trillion Reasons to Keep the Heat on Google

The software titan's value has set expectations high, but the latest results show clear momentum.

Paramount Stock Surges. There Could Be a Bidding War.

Byron Allen has offered $14 billion to acquire the company, according to a report.

Meta, TikTok CEOs to Defend Against Claims Their Platforms Hurt Children

Two lawmakers released Meta internal documents showing that officials asked the CEO to invest in protections for children.

Qualcomm Stock Is Cheap Going Into Earnings

The company reports its latest financial results after the market close Wednesday.

Universal Music Group Poised to Stop Licensing Music to TikTok

Universal's current contract with the social-media app is set to expire Wednesday, and no new agreement has been reached.

Could Car Subscriptions Entice Mass EV Adoption?

German startup is offering monthslong rentals to overcome drivers' worries about electric vehicles.

The Companies Calling Workers Back to the Office Five Days a Week

UPS, Boeing and other employers are insisting on full-time attendance as some bosses lose patience with remote work.

Elon Musk's $55.8 Billion Tesla Pay Package Struck Down by Judge

The Delaware judge cited Musk's "extensive ties" with directors who determined his most recent pay deal, which shareholders approved in 2018.

Brought to You by BlackRock: Airports, Pipelines and Data Centers

The world's largest asset manager has ambitions beyond index funds.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-24 0715ET