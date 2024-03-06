Campbell Soup Co.'s shares dip as profit falls in latest quarter

Iconic soup maker introduces a cautious tone to its full-year sales guidance.

GE's New Power Generation Spinoff Gives 2025 Guidance. What It Means for Its Stock.

GE Vernova management meets with analyst and investors in New York City on Wednesday to discuss how the company plans to lead the energy transition profitably.

Foot Locker Stock Is Tumbling. Don't Blame Earnings.

Athletic-footwear retailer Foot Locker posted a strong fourth quarter, but said its plan for sustainable growth was now delayed two years.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Is Slipping After Strong Earnings

Apparel retailer Abercrombie reported a strong fourth quarter, and provided upbeat guidance. Shares are lower after a massive run-up in recent months.

You Can Now Buy Shares in Music by Beyoncé or Taylor Swift

The startup JKBX is offering securities backed by the royalty streams from songs recorded by popular artists.

Moderna Looks to Pare R&D Spending Even as It Pivots From Covid Vaccines

The biotech company is advancing new offerings in part to offset revenue declines while also trying to bring costs down.

Asia's E-Commerce Battlefield Is Expanding Fast

E-commerce battles in Asia have produced some household names such as Temu. Korea's contender Coupang could be next up.

Oprah's Breakup With WeightWatchers Shows Turnaround Won't be Easy

The company is seeking to turn its business around by adding subscribers to its new clinical business, which prescribes medications such as Ozempic and Zepbound.

Adobe Finds AI Hype Is a Two-Edged Sword

The competitive threat from OpenAI's Sora tool is overblown, but a rising valuation made Adobe's stock vulnerable.

Tesla Stock Is Rebounding. Why Trump Could Affect That.

The price war in China intensifies and Tesla CEO Elon Musk comments on a problem with factory production in Germany.

