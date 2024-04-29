Stocks Edge Higher as Tesla Shares Jump

U.S. stocks rose as Tesla shares continued their rebound after Chief Executive Elon Musk secured a crucial victory in China.

Japan Intervenes After Yen Slides Against the Dollar

The yen has plummeted against the dollar this year, hurt by increasing doubts among traders about the timing of U.S. interest-rate cuts.

German Inflation Holds Steady in Further Sign of Eurozone Easing

German inflation remained steady in April, adding to signs that price pressures have cooled sustainably in the eurozone's most important economy.

Auditors Balk at Regulator's Push to Expand Their Role

Proposals on fraud detection, cyber risk and more would take auditors far outside the parameters of their specialty, they say. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board says the changes are needed.

Cheaper Teslas? China Says 'You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet'

Despite a brutal price year, China's large automakers are in surprisingly good shape. That means the EV price war will continue.

Taxes, Tariffs and Debt: Investors Start to Fear the Presidential Election

Around the country, investors are getting jittery about the coming Biden-Trump rematch and peppering financial advisers with questions about what the contest will mean for their portfolios.

AI Startups Have Plenty of Cash. They Often Don't Yet Have a Business.

Some startups are raising hundreds of millions of dollars before they even have a product or any revenue.

Blinken Begins High-Stakes Middle East Trip Aimed at Gaza Cease-Fire

Washington hopes to delay an Israeli invasion of Rafah as protests rile U.S. campuses and Israel's isolation deepens.

Even If the Fed Cuts, the Days of Ultralow Rates Are Over

Soaring budget deficits and investment needs mean the "neutral" interest rate may be higher.

Glynn's Take: RBA in a Quandary About What to Do Next

The fog blanketing Australia's economic outlook has thickened, leaving the country's central bank in a quandary about which direction to next take interest rates.

