Tesla Surge Helps Stock Market Extend Gains

Major U.S. indexes edged higher at the start of a busy week for corporate earnings and economic data. Tesla shares rose 15%.

Japan Govt to Respond Firmly to Excessive FX Movements, Top Currency Official Says

Japan's top currency official said it was the government's job to respond firmly to excessive movements in the currency market driven by speculators because these movements exerted a negative effect on the economy.

Treasury Department raises its second-quarter borrowing estimate

The Treasury Department said Monday it expects to borrow $243 billion in the second quarter, which is $41 billion higher than previously estimated.

Japan Intervenes After Yen Slides Against the Dollar

The yen has plummeted against the dollar this year, hurt by increasing doubts among traders about the timing of U.S. interest-rate cuts.

Blinken Begins High-Stakes Middle East Trip Aimed at Gaza Cease-Fire

Washington hopes to delay an Israeli invasion of Rafah as protests rile U.S. campuses and Israel's isolation deepens.

German Inflation Holds Steady in Further Sign of Eurozone Easing

German inflation remained steady in April, adding to signs that price pressures have cooled sustainably in the eurozone's most important economy.

Auditors Balk at Regulator's Push to Expand Their Role

Proposals on fraud detection, cyber risk and more would take auditors far outside the parameters of their specialty, they say. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board says the changes are needed.

Cheaper Teslas? China Says 'You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet'

Despite a brutal price year, China's large automakers are in surprisingly good shape. That means the EV price war will continue.

Taxes, Tariffs and Debt: Investors Start to Fear the Presidential Election

Around the country, investors are getting jittery about the coming Biden-Trump rematch and peppering financial advisers with questions about what the contest will mean for their portfolios.

AI Startups Have Plenty of Cash. They Often Don't Yet Have a Business.

Some startups are raising hundreds of millions of dollars before they even have a product or any revenue.

