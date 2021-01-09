Log in
Nio launches first electric sedan model as Tesla delivers China-built SUV

01/09/2021 | 07:54am EST
NIO's new electric vehicle (EV) ET7 is unveiled during the media day for Shanghai auto show

CHENGDU, China/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc on Saturday launched its first sedan model, eyeing a greater share of the world's largest car market.

The launch of the ET7, at an event in China's western city of Chengdu, comes as rival Tesla started selling its China-made Model Y sport-utility vehicle.

Nio is aiming to expand its product lineup to attract more customers. In China's passenger car market, sedans and SUVs separately make up around 46% of the overall sales.

Chief executive William Li said Nio's new battery technology will give the ET7 a drive range of over 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) between charges.

Nio, which delivered 43,728 vehicles last year, has a market capitalisation of over $92 billion, surpassing conventional automakers Daimler AG and General Motors Co as investors pour billions of dollar in pursuit of electric future.

It is currently selling three SUV models built at car factory in China's eastern city of Hefei.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG -0.17% 57.69 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.60% 43.06 Delayed Quote.3.41%
NIO LIMITED 8.55% 58.92 Delayed Quote.20.89%
TESLA, INC. 7.84% 880.02 Delayed Quote.24.71%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 885 M - -
Net income 2020 1 290 M - -
Net cash 2020 4 353 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 684x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 834 B 834 B -
EV / Sales 2020 26,9x
EV / Sales 2021 18,4x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 80,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 449,00 $
Last Close Price 880,02 $
Spread / Highest target -7,96%
Spread / Average Target -49,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -88,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.24.71%834 172
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.75%213 606
VOLKSWAGEN AG-3.91%97 946
NIO LIMITED20.89%92 071
BYD COMPANY LIMITED10.04%92 070
DAIMLER AG-0.17%75 580
