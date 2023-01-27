North Carolina gives Piedmont Lithium 2nd extension to file documents

Jan 27 (Reuters) - North Carolina regulators have given
Piedmont Lithium Inc a second extension to submit
necessary documents for the company's application to build one
of North America's largest lithium mines.
State officials since August 2021 have been reviewing how
the proposed mine, which has garnered widespread opposition from
neighbors in a community just outside Charlotte, could affect
water table levels, sewage systems and wildlife, among other
factors.
Piedmont had been scheduled to provide the information to
officials by July 13, 2022.
The company sent regulators more than 1,000 pages of answers
last June, but then asked for an extension to Jan. 8 for the
remainder of the material, citing delayed lab test results and
wastewater analysis. The extension was granted by state
officials.
Late last month, Piedmont asked for the Jan. 8 deadline to
be extended until May 1, 2023, again citing a delay in
wastewater analysis.
Patrick Brindle, Piedmont's chief operating officer, said in
a letter to state officials that a municipal wastewater
treatment facility was studying its ability to "treat the
proposed flow of water" from the mine. State officials approved
the second extension, according to regulatory filings uploaded
to the state's website.
Piedmont meanwhile has been working to open lithium projects
in Quebec and Ghana with partners. The company earlier this
month signed a deal to begin supplying a specialized type of
lithium later this year to Tesla Inc from a Quebec mine
for which permits have already been obtained.
Piedmont also plans to build a lithium processing facility
in Tennessee, for which it was given a $141.7 million grant by
the Biden administration last fall.
