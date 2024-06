OSLO, June 8 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.7 trillion sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday it will vote against ratifying Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package, which is up for a shareholder vote next week, after a Delaware judge invalidated it earlier this year.

NBIM is Tesla's eighth-biggest shareholder, according to LSEG data. (Reporting by Louise Rasmussen and Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)