One of the Brains Behind Tesla Found a New Way to -2

But production is constrained by the lack of raw materials. Commodity prices for such key ingredients as lithium and cobalt have taken a roller-coaster ride in recent years amid excitement and skepticism for electric cars. Ingredients, such as cobalt, often are sourced in politically fraught places leaving suppliers eager to find dependable sources. Cobalt comes from mines around the world, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Mr. Musk went so far on a recent earnings call as to put out a public plea. "Please mine more nickel," he said. "Tesla will give you a giant contract for a long period of time if you mine nickel efficiently and in an environmentally sensitive way."

Mr. Straubel saw the crunch coming for years. When visiting a nickel mine in Canada a few years ago as Tesla's chief technology officer, he surveyed the massive operations. Its scale and complexity illustrated to him that simply opening more mines wasn't really an option. Why not recycle the cells already out there now or in the near future, he thought.

Mr. Straubel also knew one of the electric-car industry's dirty secrets: For all its aspirations of environmental benefits, the industry is wasteful. He saw first hand how wasteful the process could be when overseeing development of Tesla's Reno Gigafactory. When the car maker in 2018 struggled to increase production of the Model 3 car, one of the pinch points was the battery factory, where a former employee has alleged that the company was wasting as much as $200 million in scrapped material. Tesla has said the amount was overly stated.

Mr. Straubel won't say how much waste his old factory generated, but said it reinforced his idea that a market for recycling those costly and difficult to dispose of materials would exist.

"We need to really appreciate that we need to build a Gigafactory in reverse," he said.

Like at Tesla, Mr. Straubel has grand ambitions but is ready to start small as he takes on incumbents, in this case centuries old mining companies. Redwood is honing its processes by working on batteries from consumer electronics such as cellphones, which are smaller and easier to handle compared with the large packs that come from cars.

While the number of electric cars hitting end of life is comparably small, the more lucrative market for Mr. Straubel is recycling the scrapped battery materials from the cell making process for electric cars.

Factories making cells will scrap an average of about 10% of those batteries, according to Benchmark Mineral's Mr. Moores. In 2025, that could mean about 80 gigawatt hours of cells will be trashed, or the equivalent to the size of the entire battery market in 2016, he projects.

Within that scrap, he said, lie 64,000 tons of lithium or the equivalent of what more than two mines might produce in a year with a market value of $500 million to $1.5 billion depending upon shifting market prices. The waste also includes other precious components such as cobalt, nickel and other materials, representing billions of dollars of potential value in total.

"Those that crack this technology to turn it into a battery quality material will have a huge business," Mr. Moores said.

Mr. Straubel says that within 10 years, he hopes his recycling will bring the price of raw materials down to about half compared with mines. That, he said, could help make electric vehicles -- from trucks to trains -- ubiquitous.

Mr. Straubel's vision is already winning converts, including Panasonic, his old partner for the Gigafactory. The company late last year began a trial with Redwood to reclaim more than 400 pounds of the scrap it generates in making battery cells and now has upped that to 2 tons. All of the scrap coming from its side of the Nevada battery facility is now shipped to Redwood.

"His process looks like it's way more sustainable from an environmental perspective," said Celina Mikolajczak, a vice president of Panasonic Energy of North America and a former Tesla battery expert who advised on the original battery issues for the Roadster. "He doesn't have to landfill anything and if you look at the typical process at this point a lot of the less valuable materials get landfilled."

The materials that are recycled are being used to produce new products. Panasonic, she said, is working with Mr. Straubel to see if his recycled materials can be refined well enough to be reused in its batteries, noting that old cellphone batteries could be a good source of cobalt for new ones.

Mr. Straubel envisions a process so efficient that batteries coming from the mountain of electric cars being retired in coming years could be quickly stripped down, recycled for their core materials, and used to rebuild new power cells, creating a closed loop where hardly any materials are lost.

The outside money is intended to accelerate research, build up the operation and grow the workforce to as many as 200 staff by year's end from about 50 this summer. He recently hired one of his former top deputies from his Tesla days, Kevin Kassekert, who helped oversee the construction of Tesla's giant battery factory in Sparks.

Like Tesla, Redwood has global aspirations. Mr. Straubel already has plans to scale up and build new facilities around other battery factories. "I'm looking into the future and seeing this freight train coming at us."

