'One-time fines didn't bother Twitter at all,' Zatko tells Congress

Zatko, a famed hacker who served as Twitter's head of security until his firing, has accused Twitter of falsely claiming it had a solid security plan and making misleading statements about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts.

Zatko's testimony comes amid a legal battle between Twitter and billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk. Musk has informed Twitter he will not go ahead with his acquisition of the company, arguing he was misled over the spam accounts on the platform. The two sides are scheduled to battle it out in court in October.