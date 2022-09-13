Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:59 2022-09-13 pm EDT
294.22 USD   -3.35%
02:51pTwitter whistleblower reveals employees concerned China agent could collect user data
RE
02:17p'One-time fines didn't bother Twitter at all,' Zatko tells Congress
RE
01:13pTwitter shareholders vote in favor of Elon Musk's $44 billion offer
RE
'One-time fines didn't bother Twitter at all,' Zatko tells Congress

09/13/2022 | 02:17pm EDT
STORY: The Senate Judiciary Committee questioned Zatko over his claims that Twitter misled regulators about its compliance with a 2011 settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over improper handling of user data.

Zatko, a famed hacker who served as Twitter's head of security until his firing, has accused Twitter of falsely claiming it had a solid security plan and making misleading statements about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts.

Zatko's testimony comes amid a legal battle between Twitter and billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk. Musk has informed Twitter he will not go ahead with his acquisition of the company, arguing he was misled over the spam accounts on the platform. The two sides are scheduled to battle it out in court in October.


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85 219 M - -
Net income 2022 12 692 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 82,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 954 B 954 B -
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
EV / Sales 2023 7,69x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-13.58%953 891
NIO INC.-31.34%35 941
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-62.64%35 493
LUCID GROUP, INC.-56.50%27 768
LI AUTO INC.-18.82%25 398
XPENG INC.-67.49%14 084