    TESLA, INC.

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
05/07 04:00:00 pm
672.37 USD   +1.33%
Panasonic Q4 operating profit dips 40% y/y

05/10/2021 | 03:08am EDT
A man is reflected on Panasonic Corp's logo at Panasonic Center in Tokyo

(Changes to March 31 from Dec 31 in second paragraph)

TOKYO (Reuters) -Panasonic Corp on Monday posted a fourth-quarter operating profit of 31.8 billion yen ($292.09 million), down 40% from a profit of 53.1 billion yen a year ago.

The result for the three months to March 31 was better than an estimated average 20.99 billion yen profit from five analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Panasonic forecast operating profit to rise 27.6% to 330 billion yen this business year. That prediction is higher than an average 327.56 billion yen forecast based on estimates from 16 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

($1 = 108.8700 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
