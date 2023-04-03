Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:51:28 2023-04-03 pm EDT
194.74 USD   -0.02%
05:48pRBA to take foot off rate hike pedal
RE
05:35pBrent crude jumps $5/bbl after output cuts; stocks rise
RE
05:25pTech Down After Morgan Stanley Warns Sector Rally May Not Last -- Tech Roundup
DJ
RBA to take foot off rate hike pedal

04/03/2023 | 05:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past the Reserve Bank of Australia building in central Sydney

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever.

Australia's central bank takes center stage on Tuesday with its latest interest rate decision, and beyond that, if the second trading day of the quarter is as eventful as the first, then investors' plates will be extra full.

Oil prices posted the biggest rise in a year on Monday following a surprise output cut from OPEC+ over the weekend, a slump in U.S. bond yields in the wake of recession-level manufacturing sector data and a steep slide in Tesla shares after sluggish sales growth figures.

Wall Street took the 'bad news is good news' position on that, however: lower yields and implied interest rates, coupled with buoyant energy stocks, ensured the Dow and S&P 500 closed in the green - the Dow rising 1%.

Tesla's 6% slump dragged the Nasdaq into the red, but the broader index's decline was still only 0.27%.

Not only did U.S. manufacturing activity in March shrink at its fastest pace in nearly three years, all components of the Institute for Supply Management's survey fell below the 50 growth/contraction threshold for the first time since 2009.

The renewed fall in U.S. Treasury yields - they fell five to ten basis points across the curve on Monday - continued to weigh on the dollar.

The biggest gainer on the greenback was the Australian dollar - up 1.5% for its best day in three months - ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy decision on Tuesday.

Graphic: Australian dollar - daily change -

Graphic: Australian interest rates and inflation -

Interest rate futures markets are attaching a near-90% probability to policymakers keeping the benchmark cash rate unchanged at 3.60%, putting the year-long hiking cycle on hold at least for now.

Economists polled by Reuters are not quite as convinced - 21 of 37 are forecasting a 25 basis point increase to 3.85%, and the remaining 14 are going for a pause.

Elsewhere in Asia on Tuesday, South Korea releases inflation figures for March. Economists polled by Reuters expect monthly and annual inflation rates to slow.

Japan's monetary base has exploded beyond all recognition in recent years thanks to significant monetary stimulus and injections of liquidity into the financial system from the Bank of Japan, so the monthly figures rarely draw much attention.

That might change with the March numbers on Tuesday though, in light of U.S. figures last week that showed U.S. money supply falling at its fastest rate since the 1930s.

Japan's monetary base has actually been shrinking every month since September, on a year-on-year basis.

Here are three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

- Australia interest rate decision

- South Korea inflation (March)

- Japan monetary base (March)

(By Jamie McGeever; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Jamie McGeever


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 1.33% 0.91122 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 1.18% 89.808 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.68% 1.0772 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 1.32% 0.61917 Delayed Quote.-2.91%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.90% 0.67848 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
BRENT OIL 6.33% 84.78 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.79% 1.8302 Delayed Quote.3.92%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.09% 1.24193 Delayed Quote.1.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) -1.30% 1.097333 Delayed Quote.2.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.48% 0.74446 Delayed Quote.0.19%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.95% 1.60689 Delayed Quote.3.20%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.22% 144.32 Delayed Quote.2.59%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.93% 1.09035 Delayed Quote.1.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) -1.60% 0.017943 Delayed Quote.2.74%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.012171 Delayed Quote.0.69%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.27% 12189.45 Real-time Quote.16.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.18% 0.6298 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
TESLA, INC. -6.12% 194.77 Delayed Quote.68.42%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) -1.82% 1.474057 Delayed Quote.1.91%
WTI -0.24% 80.315 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 517 M - -
Net cash 2023 26 030 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 57,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 659 B 659 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,16x
EV / Sales 2024 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 207,46 $
Average target price 210,75 $
Spread / Average Target 1,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.68.42%658 557
LI AUTO INC.22.30%24 374
NIO INC.7.79%17 367
LUCID GROUP, INC.17.72%14 711
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-16.01%14 351
XPENG INC.11.77%9 525
