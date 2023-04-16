REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of XX GMT/XX ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

SUDAN-POLITICS

Sudan in chaos as military rivals face off in power struggle

KHARTOUM

Sudan's army launched air strikes on a rival paramilitary force's base near the capital in a bid to reassert control over the country on Sunday after a power struggle erupted into clashes that killed 56 civilians and dozens of fighters.

UKRAINE-CRISIS-POLAND-BAN

Poland, Hungary ban grain and food imports from Ukraine; Kyiv unhappy

WARSAW/BUDAPEST

Poland and Hungary have decided to ban imports of grain and other food from neighbouring Ukraine to protect the local agricultural sector, the two governments said on Saturday, after a flood of supply depressed prices across the region.

UPCOMING EVENTS: ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION-WRITERS/(PIX) Hollywood writers vote on whether to give union power to call strike Hollywood television and movie writers wrap up a critical vote this week as they push media companies to raise their pay or face a strike that would disrupt an industry recovering from the pandemic and under pressure to make streaming more profitable. 16 Apr 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS SPACE-STARTUPS/INVESTMENT(PIX) Rocket startups face adapt-or-die moment amid investment drought Demand for rides to space remains strong, but U.S. rocket startups are taking increasingly drastic measures to survive a tight funding environment where fears have been exacerbated by the bankruptcy of Virgin Orbit. 17 Apr NETFLIX-RESULTS/ PREVIEW-Will Netflix price cuts, ad-supported plan fuel user adds Netflix is expected to report it added some 2 million subscribers in the first quarter and investors will scrutinize whether recent price cuts and the launch of an ad-supported plan is tempting people to subscribe and stay on. 17 Apr PHILIPPINES-USA/TRADE United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai in the Philippines for three-day visit Ambassador Tai will be in Manila to meet senior government officials and several of her trade and economic counterparts to emphasize the importance of strengthening the U.S. Philippines bilateral trade relationship and discuss the ongoing Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) negotiations. 17 Apr TESLA-RESULTS/ PREVIEW-All eyes on Tesla's margins as EV price war kicks into high gear Tesla Inc's margins are expected to hit a more than three-year low in the first quarter as the dominant electric-vehicle maker slashes prices to lure more buyers in the face of rising competition and a weak economy. 17 Apr USA-FOX/DOMINION-TIMELINE EXPLAINER: What to expect in the Dominion/Fox 1.6 billion dollar defamation trial One of the most closely watched media trials in decades kicks off in Delaware court on Monday as Fox News seeks to fend off a $1.6 billion defamation case over its coverage of false claims that Dominion Voting Systems rigged the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Here's what to expect 17 Apr APPLE-INDIA/RETAIL-STORE(PIX) Media preview of Apple's first retail store in India Media preview before Apple opens its first retail store in India. Expected to talk about design and store layout. We will look for expansion plans and other details 17 Apr MINING-COPPER/ CESCO/CRU World Copper Conference 2023 coverage The world's largest copper producers gather for the annual CESCO/CRU World Copper Conference as demand for the red metal rises for use in renewable energy technologies. 17 Apr POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS NIRELAND-GOODFRIDAY/(TV) Clintons, Blair and Ahern mark 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement in Belfast Bill and Hillary Clinton, former British prime minister Tony Blair and his Irish counterpart Bertie Ahern - with whom he led the Good Friday Agreement negotiations - mark 25 years of the Northern Irish peace deal at a three-day conference at Belfast's Queen's University. Former U.S. Senator George Mitchell, who chaired the talks, also speaks on the first day along with former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams and others involved in the negotiations. 17 Apr USA-FOX/DOMINION-CASE (EXPLAINER) EXPLAINER: What to expect in the Dominion/Fox 1.6 billion dollar defamation trial One of the most closely watched media trials in decades kicks off in Delaware court on Monday as Fox News seeks to fend off a $1.6 billion defamation case over its coverage of false claims that Dominion Voting Systems rigged the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Here's what to expect 17 Apr CUBA-POLITICS/DIAZ-CANEL(PIX)(TV) Cuban president Diaz-Canel favorite for second-term as assembly vote nears Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel is widely viewed as the favorite to win a second-term in office this week following a rocky first five years in which he led the country through the coronavirus pandemic and near unprecedented economic crisis. 17 Apr G7-JAPAN/FM-BLINKEN(PIX)(TV) U.S. Secretary of State Blinken attends G7 Foreign Ministers Summit in Karuizawa U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends the G7 Foreign Ministers Summit in Karuizawa, Japan. He will hold a bilateral meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. 17 Apr SOUTHCHINASEA-PHILIPPINES/ Philippine-based policy think tank holds forum on the South China Sea Stratbase ADR Institute holds forum titled: Protecting the Seas: Preserving Biodiversity Through Marine Protection in the West Philippine Sea 17 Apr 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT PHILIPPINES-DIPLOMACY/ Philippines' foreign affairs and information technology ministers at a cooperation signing event Philippines' foreign affairs and information technology ministers at a signing event for cooperation on synchronised ICT system on the Philippine electronic visa. 17 Apr 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-FOX/DOMINION(PIX)(TV) Opening arguments begin in Dominion-Fox trial in Delaware Opening arguments begin in the trial pitting Dominion Voting Systems against Fox over the U.S. cable network's coverage of debunked election-rigging claims. The trial, before Judge Eric Davis in Delaware Superior Court, is expected to last roughly five weeks. 17 Apr PORTUGAL-PRISON/CONFESSIONALS(TV) Portuguese prisoners build confessionals ahead of Pope's visit The Portuguese capital will host from Aug. 1-6 the international festival bringing together Pope Francis and hundreds of thousands of young Catholics from all over the world. As part of the big event, a total of 150 confessionals will be installed in what organisers have described as the Park of Forgiveness, a huge space where young faithful will be able to confess their sins. All of the confessionals will be built by prisoners in a bid to help them reintegrate into society before they are released from jail. 17 Apr USA-FOX/DOMINION-TIMELINE Timeline: Events leading up to the Dominion/Fox 1.6 billion dollar defamation trial A timeline of events leading up to the $1.6 billion defamation trial against Fox over the airing of debunked vote-rigging claims in the 2020 U.S. presidential election 17 Apr