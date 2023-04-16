REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
SUDAN-POLITICS
Sudan in chaos as military rivals face off in power struggle
KHARTOUM
Sudan's army launched air strikes on a rival paramilitary
force's base near the capital in a bid to reassert control over
the country on Sunday after a power struggle erupted into
clashes that killed 56 civilians and dozens of fighters.
UKRAINE-CRISIS-POLAND-BAN
Poland, Hungary ban grain and food imports from Ukraine;
Kyiv unhappy
WARSAW/BUDAPEST
Poland and Hungary have decided to ban imports of grain and
other food from neighbouring Ukraine to protect the local
agricultural sector, the two governments said on Saturday, after
a flood of supply depressed prices across the region.
UPCOMING EVENTS:
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
TELEVISION-WRITERS/(PIX)
Hollywood writers vote on whether to give union power to call
strike
Hollywood television and movie writers wrap up a critical vote
this week as they push media companies to raise their pay or
face a strike that would disrupt an industry recovering from the
pandemic and under pressure to make streaming more profitable.
16 Apr 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
SPACE-STARTUPS/INVESTMENT(PIX)
Rocket startups face adapt-or-die moment amid investment drought
Demand for rides to space remains strong, but U.S. rocket
startups are taking increasingly drastic measures to survive a
tight funding environment where fears have been exacerbated by
the bankruptcy of Virgin Orbit.
17 Apr
NETFLIX-RESULTS/
PREVIEW-Will Netflix price cuts, ad-supported plan fuel user
adds
Netflix is expected to report it added some 2 million
subscribers in the first quarter and investors will scrutinize
whether recent price cuts and the launch of an ad-supported plan
is tempting people to subscribe and stay on.
17 Apr
PHILIPPINES-USA/TRADE
United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai in the
Philippines for three-day visit
Ambassador Tai will be in Manila to meet senior government
officials and several of her trade and economic counterparts to
emphasize the importance of strengthening the U.S. Philippines
bilateral trade relationship and discuss the ongoing
Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) negotiations.
17 Apr
TESLA-RESULTS/
PREVIEW-All eyes on Tesla's margins as EV price war kicks into
high gear
Tesla Inc's margins are expected to hit a more than
three-year low in the first quarter as the dominant
electric-vehicle maker slashes prices to lure more buyers in the
face of rising competition and a weak economy.
17 Apr
USA-FOX/DOMINION-TIMELINE
EXPLAINER: What to expect in the Dominion/Fox 1.6 billion dollar
defamation trial
One of the most closely watched media trials in decades kicks
off in Delaware court on Monday as Fox News seeks to fend off a
$1.6 billion defamation case over its coverage of false claims
that Dominion Voting Systems rigged the 2020 U.S. presidential
election. Here's what to expect
17 Apr
APPLE-INDIA/RETAIL-STORE(PIX)
Media preview of Apple's first retail store in India
Media preview before Apple opens its first retail store in
India. Expected to talk about design and store layout. We will
look for expansion plans and other details
17 Apr
MINING-COPPER/
CESCO/CRU World Copper Conference 2023 coverage
The world's largest copper producers gather for the annual
CESCO/CRU World Copper Conference as demand for the red metal
rises for use in renewable energy technologies.
17 Apr
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
NIRELAND-GOODFRIDAY/(TV)
Clintons, Blair and Ahern mark 25 years of the Good Friday
Agreement in Belfast
Bill and Hillary Clinton, former British prime minister Tony
Blair and his Irish counterpart Bertie Ahern - with whom he led
the Good Friday Agreement negotiations - mark 25 years of the
Northern Irish peace deal at a three-day conference at Belfast's
Queen's University. Former U.S. Senator George Mitchell, who
chaired the talks, also speaks on the first day along with
former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams and others involved in the
negotiations.
17 Apr
CUBA-POLITICS/DIAZ-CANEL(PIX)(TV)
Cuban president Diaz-Canel favorite for second-term as assembly
vote nears
Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel is widely viewed as the
favorite to win a second-term in office this week following a
rocky first five years in which he led the country through the
coronavirus pandemic and near unprecedented economic crisis.
17 Apr
G7-JAPAN/FM-BLINKEN(PIX)(TV)
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken attends G7 Foreign Ministers
Summit in Karuizawa
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends the G7 Foreign
Ministers Summit in Karuizawa, Japan. He will hold a bilateral
meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.
17 Apr
SOUTHCHINASEA-PHILIPPINES/
Philippine-based policy think tank holds forum on the South
China Sea
Stratbase ADR Institute holds forum titled: Protecting the Seas:
Preserving Biodiversity Through Marine Protection in the West
Philippine Sea
17 Apr 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
PHILIPPINES-DIPLOMACY/
Philippines' foreign affairs and information technology
ministers at a cooperation signing event
Philippines' foreign affairs and information technology
ministers at a signing event for cooperation on synchronised ICT
system on the Philippine electronic visa.
17 Apr 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE
USA-FOX/DOMINION(PIX)(TV)
Opening arguments begin in Dominion-Fox trial in Delaware
Opening arguments begin in the trial pitting Dominion Voting
Systems against Fox over the U.S. cable network's coverage of
debunked election-rigging claims. The trial, before Judge Eric
Davis in Delaware Superior Court, is expected to last roughly
five weeks.
17 Apr
PORTUGAL-PRISON/CONFESSIONALS(TV)
Portuguese prisoners build confessionals ahead of Pope's visit
The Portuguese capital will host from Aug. 1-6 the international
festival bringing together Pope Francis and hundreds of
thousands of young Catholics from all over the world. As part of
the big event, a total of 150 confessionals will be installed in
what organisers have described as the Park of Forgiveness, a
huge space where young faithful will be able to confess their
sins. All of the confessionals will be built by prisoners in a
bid to help them reintegrate into society before they are
released from jail.
17 Apr
