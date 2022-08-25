Log in
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:38 2022-08-25 am EDT
303.38 USD   +2.11%
RON BARON SAYS WILL MAKE THREE TO FIVE TIMES MORE MONEY IN TESLA…

08/25/2022 | 07:21am EDT
RON BARON SAYS WILL MAKE THREE TO FIVE TIMES MORE MONEY IN TESLA STOCK IN NEXT 10 YEARS


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
07:14aBerenberg Bank Adjusts Tesla's Price Target to $290 From $850, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
06:48aTesla shares in the limelight as 3-1 stock split kicks in
RE
06:28aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Snowflake Poised to Rise, NVIDIA..
MT
05:48aTESLA : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:14aWedbush Adjusts Tesla's Price Target to $360 From Pre-Split $1,000, Notes 'Improved Pro..
MT
05:00aTesla inc up 2% at $303.3 premarket on its first day of trading…
RE
02:25aTESLA : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
MD
01:42aTesla urges race bias lawsuit to be dismissed
AQ
12:18aELON MUSK : Shares to Rise as Investors Await Clues on Fed Path
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 931 M - -
Net income 2022 12 568 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 851 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 84,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 310 B 310 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,8%
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 297,10 $
Average target price 305,10 $
Spread / Average Target 2,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-15.66%310 315
NIO INC.-40.44%31 182
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-68.60%29 831
LI AUTO INC.-7.48%28 946
LUCID GROUP, INC.-56.79%27 501
XPENG INC.-62.09%16 426