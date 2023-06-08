Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:58 2023-06-08 pm EDT
246.30 USD   +4.87%
06/08China's BYD announces new Fang Cheng Bao brand of energy vehicles
RE
06/08Reactions to the indictment of Donald Trump
RE
06/08News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reactions to the indictment of Donald Trump

06/08/2023 | 11:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Trump visits Bakersfield, California

(Reuters) - Here are reactions after former President Donald Trump said he has been indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice, apparently for mishandling sensitive government documents.

U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER KEVIN MCCARTHY:

"Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America."

"House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable."

DEMOCRAT CONGRESSMAN DAN GOLDMAN:

"This country was founded on the principle that we are a government of laws, not people, and that no person, not even a former President, is above the law."

"We are blessed with a legal system that is designed to vindicate the robust rights of all defendants, and just like any other criminal defendant, Donald Trump has long-standing constitutional rights to a trial by jury, to confront his accusers, and to legal counsel."

TESLA CEO ELON MUSK:"There does seem to be far higher interest in pursuing Trump compared to other people in politics. Very important that the justice system rebut what appears to be differential enforcement or they will lose public trust."

ASA HUTCHINSON, CANDIDATE FOR REPUBLICAN NOMINATION:

"Donald Trump's actions - from his willful disregard for the Constitution to his disrespect for the rule of law - should not define our nation or the Republican Party. This is a sad day for our country."

VIVEK RAMASWAMY, CANDIDATE FOR REPUBLICAN NOMINATION:

"It would be much easier for me to win this election if Trump weren't in the race, but I stand for principles over politics. I commit to pardon Trump promptly on January 20, 2025, and to restore the rule of law in our country."

(Editing by Daniel Wallis and Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2023
All news about TESLA, INC.
06/08China's BYD announces new Fang Cheng Bao brand of energy vehicles
RE
06/08Reactions to the indictment of Donald Trump
RE
06/08News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/08Carmaker Toyota to invest $328 million in Mexico hybrid pickup plant
RE
06/08Wall Street closes up as tech stocks rebound
RE
06/08General Motors Partners With Tesla to Integrate Unified Charging Standard, Expands Char..
MT
06/08Equity Markets Rise After Jobless Claims Report
MT
06/08Industrials Up Slightly on Fed Hedging -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
06/08GM CEO Mary Barra Says Collaboration With Tesla Will Almost Double Chargers For GM Cust..
RE
06/08Gm ceo mary barra says collaboration with tesla will almost doub…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 640 M - -
Net cash 2023 23 005 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 76,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 744 B 744 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,20x
EV / Sales 2024 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 234,86 $
Average target price 189,16 $
Spread / Average Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.82.31%711 776
LI AUTO INC.56.96%31 169
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-25.01%12 982
NIO INC.-20.41%12 957
LUCID GROUP, INC.-6.30%12 844
XPENG INC.-14.89%7 214
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer