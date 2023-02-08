Regulator says likely cause of Texas Tesla crash excess speed, driver impairment

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday the probable cause
of an April 2021 Tesla crash that killed the driver and
a passenger was the drivers excessive speed and failure to
control the 2019 Tesla Model S.
The NTSB cited the driver's impairment from alcohol
intoxication in combination with the effects of two sedating
antihistamines. Local police had said in 2021 they believed the
crash occurred with no one in the driver's seat, raising
questions about Tesla's driver-assistance systems. The NTSB
probable cause findings did not reference Autopilot or any other
advanced system.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)