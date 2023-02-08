Advanced search
Regulator says likely cause of Texas Tesla crash excess speed, driver impairment
RE
02:09pTesla's Model Y and Model 3 top-selling vehicles in California in 2022
RE
01:14pElon Musk to unveil Tesla's 'Master Plan 3' at first investor day
RE
Regulator says likely cause of Texas Tesla crash excess speed, driver impairment

02/08/2023 | 02:55pm EST

02/08/2023 | 02:55pm EST
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday the probable cause of an April 2021 Tesla crash that killed the driver and a passenger was the drivers excessive speed and failure to control the 2019 Tesla Model S.

The NTSB cited the driver's impairment from alcohol intoxication in combination with the effects of two sedating antihistamines. Local police had said in 2021 they believed the crash occurred with no one in the driver's seat, raising questions about Tesla's driver-assistance systems. The NTSB probable cause findings did not reference Autopilot or any other advanced system. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 435 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 54,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 623 B 623 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,82x
EV / Sales 2024 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
