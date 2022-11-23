Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:01 2022-11-23 pm EST
179.32 USD   +5.54%
12:58pNasdaq rises on boost from growth stocks ahead of Fed minutes
RE
12:49pRepublican presses Twitter chief Elon Musk to better protect U.S. user data
RE
11:03aTesla to See Double-Digit Top-Line Growth Despite Slowing Electric Vehicle Demand, Twitter-Related Risks, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Republican presses Twitter chief Elon Musk to better protect U.S. user data

11/23/2022 | 12:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk's Twitter profile on smartphone and printed Twitter logos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top Senate Republican Chuck Grassley urged Elon Musk, who recently acquired Twitter, to conduct a threat assessment at the social company to better protect U.S. user data, following up on concerns raised by a whistleblower.

Hacker Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a whistleblower who served as Twitter's head of security until his firing in January, testified in September that some Twitter employees were concerned the Chinese government would be able to collect data on the company's users.

In a letter to Musk dated Tuesday and released on Wednesday, Grassley, the top Republican on the U.S. Judiciary Committee, asked Twitter to perform a threat assessment "of Twitter's current security posture and systems to better protect user data and privacy." He also asked for the committee staff to be briefed on the findings.

"Twitter collects vast amounts of data on American citizens. Americans have a vested interest in ensuring that their private data is secure, and that the companies which they have

entrusted with their private data have not been infiltrated by foreign agents," Grassley wrote.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zatko testified that a foreign agent could use malware to steal Twitter users personal information, and use that to gain access to sensitive data on the person's phone, among other dangers.

The correspondence reiterated some concerns raised in a prior letter sent by Grassley and Democrat Dick Durbin in September to former chief executive Parag Agrawal, who led the company until October, when Musk took it over in a $44 billion deal.

According to Grassley, Agrawal did not respond to the letter, citing litigation with Musk.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Diane Bartz


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
12:58pNasdaq rises on boost from growth stocks ahead of Fed minutes
RE
12:49pRepublican presses Twitter chief Elon Musk to better protect U.S. user data
RE
11:03aTesla to See Double-Digit Top-Line Growth Despite Slowing Electric Vehicle Demand, Twit..
MT
09:43aTesla's Twitter Overhang Weighing on Shares But Demand Is Solid, Wedbush Says
MT
07:42aCitigroup Upgrades Tesla to Neutral From Sell, Adjusts Price Target to $176 From $141.3..
MT
06:32aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Up Premarket; Coinbase Global Pois..
MT
04:03aRussia relaunches production of Soviet-era Moskvich at ex-Renault plant
RE
11/22Yoon asks Musk to set up electric vehicle plant in South Korea
AQ
11/22BYD to Increase Prices for EVs as Higher Material Costs Bite
DJ
11/22Elon Musk names S. Korea among top candidates for EV investment - Yoon's offic..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 590 M - -
Net income 2022 12 798 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 45,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 537 B 537 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,19x
EV / Sales 2023 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 169,91 $
Average target price 278,48 $
Spread / Average Target 63,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-51.77%536 534
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-72.09%26 652
LUCID GROUP, INC.-73.38%17 023
NIO INC.-68.40%16 541
LI AUTO INC.-47.88%16 324
XPENG INC.-86.03%6 059