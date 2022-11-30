Ride-hailing app Cabify to invest $300 mln through 2024 to strengthen Latam presence

MEXICO CITY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Spanish ride-hailing
application Cabify will invest more than $300 million through
2024 to strengthen its presence in Latin America, the company
said in a statement on Wednesday.
The company, which operates in seven Latin American
countries, will use the funds to strengthen market penetration
in non-capital cities, facilitate transportation to spots such
as airports and continue to "de-carbonize" its fleet, Cabify
said.
The Uber competitor recently announced its
partnership with Beat, which withdrew from Latin America earlier
this month. Since Beat left the region, first-time Cabify users
shot up 218%, Cabify regional manager Ignacio Gutierrez said.
Beat had bet on becoming the "green ride-hailing" app in the
region with a fleet of Tesla electric vehicles. Uber
will incorporate the Teslas into its premium "Black" service,
Uber's Mexico head told local outlet Expansion.
Cabify is currently aiming to completely "de-carbonize" its
fleet by 2030, it said.
