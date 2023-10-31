October 31, 2023 at 12:00 am EDT

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens slightly

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares dropped more than 1% on Tuesday, as battery makers slumped on worries about weakening demand for electric vehicles.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 24.41 points, or 1.06%, to 2,286.14 by 0334 GMT, hitting its lowest level since Jan. 6.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 4.57%, while peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation lost 5.31% and 2.46%, respectively.

** Battery materials makers LG Chem and POSCO Holdings also slid 2.47% and 4.50%, respectively.

** Their sharp losses followed U.S. electric-vehicle giant Tesla's overnight drop on a cut in automotive battery production by its key supplier Panasonic Holdings.

** Samsung Electronics fell 0.45%, even as the chipmaker flagged a gradual recovery in demand next year, after reporting its highest quarterly profit so far this year. Smaller rival SK Hynix slid 2.10%.

** South Korea's factory output rose for a second straight month in September on increasing chip production, data showed, beating market expectations.

** Of the total 934 traded issues, 254 shares advanced, while 623 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 326.4 billion won ($241.62 million) on the main board so far on Tuesday.

** The won was quoted at 1,350.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.05% higher than its previous close at 1,350.9.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.10 point to 102.29.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.6 basis points to 4.121%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.5 basis points to 4.343%. ($1 = 1,350.8900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sonia Cheema)