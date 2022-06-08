Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:09 2022-06-08 am EDT
743.30 USD   +3.72%
10:55aS&P 500, Dow fall as Intel slides
RE
10:23aPrivate equity in talks with UK's BMI for EV battery exposure
RE
10:18aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street's Roller-Coaster ride continues
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500, Dow fall as Intel slides

06/08/2022 | 10:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Intel down on bearish brokerage commentary

* Western Digital rises on review of strategic options

* Indexes: Dow down 0.31%, S&P off 0.21%, Nasdaq up 0.23%

June 8 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 index slipped in choppy trading on Wednesday, pulled lower by shares of Intel after a bearish brokerage report, while the Nasdaq was propped up by gains in Tesla and Apple.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with industrials, real estate and consumer staples down between 0.7% and 0.9%, respectively.

Intel fell 3.8% and was the biggest drag on the blue-chip and benchmark indexes after Citi Research analysts cautioned that the chipmaker could pre-announce weaker-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.

Altria, which was also a big drag on the S&P 500, slid 6.7% after a report that Morgan Stanley cut the tobacco company's stock to "underweight" on competition concerns.

The energy sector was among the gainers, as Brent crude hovered near $122 a barrel. The sector has soared 65% this year and is on track for a bumper 2022.

"Investors are concerned with where energy prices are headed. All you're seeing is people rearranging some positions and to some extent waiting for a better indication that perhaps inflation will come off in recent times," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments.

"You are just going to see more choppiness, there isn't really any breakthrough news in the market, both in terms of earnings and economics."

Against the backdrop of rising borrowing costs, focus this week will be squarely on consumer price index data due on Friday.

A hot reading would likely spook markets already worried about how the U.S. Federal Reserve will balance growth and inflation as it withdraws its pandemic-era policy support to the economy.

The benchmark S&P 500 index has climbed 9% since May 20 after falling as much 20.05% so far this year. It was last down 12.9% for the year. The blue-chip Dow is down 9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has shed 22%.

The CBOE volatility index was last trading at 24.20 points, above its long-term average of about 20 points.

At 10:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 103.37 points, or 0.31%, at 33,076.77 and the S&P 500 was down 8.79 points, or 0.21%, at 4,151.89.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 28.08 points, or 0.23%, at 12,203.31, boosted by a 4.3% rise in Tesla Inc shares.

Apple Inc rose 0.6%, up for the third straight session.

Western Digital Corp gained 1.6% after the memory storage devices maker said it was reviewing options, including splitting its flash-memory and HDD businesses.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.88-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.20-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and 29 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 21 new highs and 31 new lows. (Reporting by Devik Jain and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.24% 149.16 Delayed Quote.-17.70%
INTEL CORPORATION -4.42% 41.605 Delayed Quote.-15.48%
TESLA, INC. 4.04% 745.795 Delayed Quote.-32.18%
WESTERN DIGITAL -1.72% 59.33 Delayed Quote.-7.50%
All news about TESLA, INC.
10:55aS&P 500, Dow fall as Intel slides
RE
10:23aPrivate equity in talks with UK's BMI for EV battery exposure
RE
10:18aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street's Roller-Coaster ride continues
10:01aINSIDER SELL : Tesla
MT
09:59aINSIDER SELL : Tesla
MT
08:38aFrom Meta to Peloton, companies slow hiring as economy sputters
RE
07:54aBaidu's electric vehicle firm Jidu unveils first 'robot' car
RE
06:36aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; GameStop, Target Poised to Fal..
MT
05:17aWalMart expands transportation partnerships with electric, hydrogen vehicle pilots
RE
04:52aChina shares, Hang Seng rise to two-month highs on recovery hopes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 86 474 M - -
Net income 2022 12 802 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 044 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 65,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 742 B 742 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,37x
EV / Sales 2023 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 716,66 $
Average target price 939,33 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-32.18%742 467
NIO INC.-37.97%32 471
LUCID GROUP, INC.-50.17%31 622
LI AUTO INC.-7.41%30 201
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-71.34%26 768
XPENG INC.-48.10%22 391