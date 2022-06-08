S&P 500, Dow fall as Intel slides

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* Intel down on bearish brokerage commentary
* Western Digital rises on review of strategic options
* Indexes: Dow down 0.31%, S&P off 0.21%, Nasdaq up 0.23%
June 8 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 index slipped in
choppy trading on Wednesday, pulled lower by shares of Intel
after a bearish brokerage report, while the Nasdaq was propped
up by gains in Tesla and Apple.
Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with
industrials, real estate and consumer
staples down between 0.7% and 0.9%, respectively.
Intel fell 3.8% and was the biggest drag on the
blue-chip and benchmark indexes after Citi Research analysts
cautioned that the chipmaker could pre-announce
weaker-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.
Altria, which was also a big drag on the S&P 500,
slid 6.7% after a report that Morgan Stanley cut the tobacco
company's stock to "underweight" on competition concerns.
The energy sector was among the gainers, as Brent
crude hovered near $122 a barrel. The sector has soared
65% this year and is on track for a bumper 2022.
"Investors are concerned with where energy prices are
headed. All you're seeing is people rearranging some positions
and to some extent waiting for a better indication that perhaps
inflation will come off in recent times," said Rick Meckler, a
partner at Cherry Lane Investments.
"You are just going to see more choppiness, there isn't
really any breakthrough news in the market, both in terms of
earnings and economics."
Against the backdrop of rising borrowing costs, focus this
week will be squarely on consumer price index data due on
Friday.
A hot reading would likely spook markets already worried
about how the U.S. Federal Reserve will balance growth and
inflation as it withdraws its pandemic-era policy support to the
economy.
The benchmark S&P 500 index has climbed 9% since May
20 after falling as much 20.05% so far this year. It was last
down 12.9% for the year. The blue-chip Dow is down 9% and
the tech-heavy Nasdaq has shed 22%.
The CBOE volatility index was last trading at 24.20
points, above its long-term average of about 20 points.
At 10:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 103.37 points, or 0.31%, at 33,076.77 and the S&P 500
was down 8.79 points, or 0.21%, at 4,151.89.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 28.08 points, or 0.23%,
at 12,203.31, boosted by a 4.3% rise in Tesla Inc
shares.
Apple Inc rose 0.6%, up for the third straight
session.
Western Digital Corp gained 1.6% after the memory
storage devices maker said it was reviewing options, including
splitting its flash-memory and HDD businesses.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.88-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a
1.20-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and 29 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 21 new highs and 31 new lows.
(Reporting by Devik Jain and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru;
Editing by Arun Koyyur)