Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/29 03:39:06 pm
677.815 USD   +4.77%
03:08pS&P 500, Dow reach records as earnings lift outlook
RE
02:43pTREVOR MILTON : U.S. charges Nikola founder Trevor Milton with lying to investors
RE
01:47pTESLA : Stock Up Over 5% Following DZ Bank Upgrade
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500, Dow reach records as earnings lift outlook

07/29/2021 | 03:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Ford rises after strong earnings

* Tesla tracks best day in over a month

* Indexes up: Dow 0.5%, S&P 0.5%, Nasdaq 0.2%

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow rose to record highs on Thursday, boosted by robust U.S. earnings and forecasts, while data showed the U.S. economy was above its pre-pandemic level.

The U.S. economy grew solidly in the second quarter, putting the level of gross domestic product above its pre-pandemic peak, but the pace of GDP growth was slower than economists had expected.

Among upbeat reports on Thursday, Ford Motor Co jumped 3.7% as it lifted its profit forecast for the year, while KFC-owner Yum Brands Inc rose 5.9% after beating expectations for quarterly sales.

With GDP numbers below expectations, "people are thinking this is going to slow down the talk about tapering, and that's what people want to see," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. Investors also saw "some pretty good earnings today."

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve said it was not yet time to start withdrawing its massive monetary stimulus.

Economically sensitive groups including financials, materials and energy led S&P sector gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 186.09 points, or 0.53%, to 35,117.02, the S&P 500 gained 23.14 points, or 0.53%, to 4,423.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.36 points, or 0.22%, to 14,794.94.

The S&P 500 real estate sector hit a record high. The Fed said there was "very little support" for cutting the $40 billion in monthly purchases of mortgage-backed securities "earlier" than the $80 billion in Treasuries.

On the down side, Facebook Inc shares fell as the company warned revenue growth would "decelerate significantly" following Apple Inc's recent update to its iOS operating system that would impact the social media giant's ability to target ads.

About half of the S&P 500 companies had reported second-quarter earnings as of Thursday morning. Nearly 91% of those companies beat profit estimates, and second-quarter earnings now are expected to have jumped 87.2% from a year ago, according to Refinitiv data.

Tesla Inc jumped and was the biggest boost to the S&P 500, followed by Apple, which rebounded from Wednesday's declines.

With rising inflation and concerns that higher prices would not be as transient as expected, focus on Friday will be on the June reading of the personal consumption expenditures price index - the Fed's main inflation measure.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.71-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.27-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 75 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 97 new highs and 40 new lows.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York Additional reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru Editing by Maju Samuel and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.57% 145.78 Delayed Quote.9.26%
FACEBOOK INC -3.84% 359.295 Delayed Quote.36.65%
TESLA, INC. 4.79% 678.015 Delayed Quote.-8.32%
All news about TESLA, INC.
03:08pS&P 500, Dow reach records as earnings lift outlook
RE
02:43pTREVOR MILTON : U.S. charges Nikola founder Trevor Milton with lying to investor..
RE
01:47pTESLA : Stock Up Over 5% Following DZ Bank Upgrade
MT
12:23pS&P 500, Dow scale all-time highs as economy picks up pace
RE
09:26aTESLA : Styling for Electric Cars arrives in the UK
AQ
08:51aToday on Wall Street: GDP growth misses estimates
07:24aPanasonic's Q1 profit soars 27 times
RE
06:06aLG Chem profit surges on pandemic demand, EV battery sales improve
RE
06:04aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Facebook, Microsoft, PayPal, Tesla, Shopify...
05:52aTESLA : DZ Bank Upgrades Tesla to Buy From Sell; Price Target is $750
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 044 M - -
Net income 2021 3 837 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 039 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 184x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 641 B 641 B -
EV / Sales 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales 2022 9,23x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 646,98 $
Average target price 667,66 $
Spread / Average Target 3,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio Jose Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-8.32%640 520
NIO INC.-14.16%68 556
XPENG INC.-12.82%31 809
LI AUTO INC.6.28%27 718
NIKOLA CORPORATION-7.01%5 633
FISKER INC.13.52%4 910