Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:33:06 2023-02-15 pm EST
212.32 USD   +1.46%
01:15pS&P 500, Dow slip after retail sales data; megacaps lift Nasdaq
RE
11:55aFactbox-Tesla CEO Musk signals Part 3 of Master Plan is ready
RE
10:48aBarclays Initiates Tesla at Overweight With $275 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500, Dow slip after retail sales data; megacaps lift Nasdaq

02/15/2023 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Retail sales up 3% in Jan vs. est. of 1.8% rise

*

TSM slides as Berkshire Hathaway chops stake

*

Devon Energy drops to S&P 500 bottom on profit miss

*

Indexes: Dow down 0.42%, S&P down 0.27%, Nasdaq up 0.16%

Feb 15 (Reuters) -

The S&P 500 and the Dow fell on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data offered more evidence of resilience in the U.S. economy, fueling concerns that the Federal Reserve could stick to its rate-hike campaign.

Gains in megacap stocks including Apple, Alphabet and Tesla, however, kept the tech-heavy Nasdaq afloat.

A Commerce Department report

showed

U.S. retail sales increased by the most in nearly two years in January after two straight monthly declines as Americans boosted purchases of motor vehicles and other goods. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales would increase 1.8%.

"All of the data continues to point towards how strong the economy is and if you want the Fed to stop tightening, you want to see a little weakness to give them cover," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

"The consumer is strong despite the fact that their savings are going down. People still have jobs and they're going to spend and that's evident in the numbers this morning."

The benchmark S&P 500 came under pressure on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices accelerated in January, boosting expectations that the U.S. central bank will raise the policy rate at least twice more this year to the 5-5.25% range.

Still, the index is up 7.5% so far this year after a 19.4% slump in 2022, supported by better-than-expected earnings reports and a rebound in growth stocks.

At 12:52 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 143.71 points, or 0.42%, at 33,945.56 and the S&P 500 was down 11.18 points, or 0.27%, at 4,124.95

The Nasdaq Composite was up 19.26 points, or 0.16%, at 11,979.40.

"Tech and growth stocks are benefiting on hopes that the U.S. economy won't have a recession and that favorite mega-cap tech plays will lead the way," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

"Investors still believe in the U.S. economy and they are growing confident that the worst is over for tech."

Eight of 11 major S&P 500 sectors slid, with a 2.6% drop in the energy index leading declines as oil prices fell.

U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) fell 6% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc slashed its stake in the chipmaker.

Airbnb Inc jumped 12.8% after the vacation rental firm's fourth-quarter results beat market expectations.

Devon Energy slumped 12.5% after the shale oil producer missed expectations for quarterly profit due to a hit to production from severe cold weather in the United States and higher expenses.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.50-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.12-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 40 new lows. (Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Shristi Achar A; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBNB, INC. 13.37% 137.14 Delayed Quote.41.37%
ALPHABET INC. 1.85% 96.385 Delayed Quote.7.23%
APPLE INC. 0.58% 154.11 Delayed Quote.17.91%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.47% 0.68838 Delayed Quote.1.46%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.63% 469327.78 Delayed Quote.0.81%
BRENT OIL -0.27% 84.99 Delayed Quote.0.01%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.37% 1.20058 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.62% 0.7448 Delayed Quote.1.37%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION -12.12% 56.18 Delayed Quote.3.95%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.26% 33992.98 Real-time Quote.3.31%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.61% 1.0667 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.01208 Delayed Quote.0.25%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -2.33% 566.921 Real-time Quote.15.17%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.33% 11993.92 Real-time Quote.13.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.03% 0.62671 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 0.57% 88 End-of-day quote.18.60%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -3.67% 525 End-of-day quote.17.06%
TESLA, INC. 1.40% 212.245 Delayed Quote.69.87%
WTI -0.59% 78.527 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
All news about TESLA, INC.
01:15pS&P 500, Dow slip after retail sales data; megacaps lift Nasdaq
RE
11:55aFactbox-Tesla CEO Musk signals Part 3 of Master Plan is ready
RE
10:48aBarclays Initiates Tesla at Overweight With $275 Price Target
MT
09:59aTesla CEO Elon Musk Eyes Appointing New Twitter CEO by Year-End
MT
09:24aTesla Investor Ross Gerber Seeks Board Seat
MT
09:18aTesla Said to Cut Back on Shanghai Production to Upgrade Factory for New Model 3
MT
08:39aTesla to Open Superchargers to Non-Tesla Electric Vehicles in US, White House Says
MT
08:21aWorld Press Review: February 15
MS
08:06aTesla to Reportedly Halt Production at Shanghai Plant for Upgrades
MT
07:39aTESLA : From Neutral to Buy by Barclays
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 435 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 58,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 662 B 662 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,21x
EV / Sales 2024 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 209,25 $
Average target price 195,06 $
Spread / Average Target -6,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.69.87%662 088
LI AUTO INC.25.69%25 048
LUCID GROUP, INC.51.24%18 878
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.2.66%17 949
NIO INC.5.74%17 037
XPENG INC.-5.03%8 088