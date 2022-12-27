S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower, weighed by growth stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Tesla slumps on reduced output plan
Southwest Airlines dips on holiday flight cancellations
China ADRs rise on reopening optimism
NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower at
the beginning of a holiday-shortened week on Tuesday, as rising
U.S. Treasury yields pressured interest rate sensitive megacap
shares.
Growth stocks dragged the tech-laden Nasdaq down the
most. The S&P 500 joined the Nasdaq in negative territory.
"Higher (Treasury) yields are pressuring growth stocks, and
on the other hand industrials, utilities and energy are
outperforming," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at
Carson Group in Omaha, Nebraska. "Money's flowing out of the
growth areas and working its way to the value side of things,
which is a microcosm of what we’ve seen all year."
"It’s important to remember that there are other groups that
can take up the baton when the high-flyers come back to earth,"
Detrick added.
Shares of Tesla Inc tumbled after a review by
Reuters of an internal schedule revealed the electric vehicle
maker plans to scale back production at its Shanghai plant.
With Tuesday's move, Tesla stock has lost nearly 70% of its
value this year.
Rising Treasury yields put interest rate sensitive growth
stocks under pressure, a recurring theme in 2022. For the year,
growth shares have plunged over 30% compared with value's slide
of about 7.5% over the same period.
With just four trading days remaining in 2022, all three
indexes are on course to post their biggest annual loss since
2008, the nadir of the global financial crisis.
"It was a bad year for stocks, but a worse year for bonds.
That’s extremely rare," Detrick said. "It's an unfortunate
reminder that the markets can sometimes surprise."
Beijing eased its strict COVID-19 curbs, which have battered
the $17 trillion economy, fueling hopes of a revival in global
demand and an improving supply chain.
On the economic front, the Commerce Department's initial
take on the U.S. goods trade balance showed the deficit
narrowing by 15.6%, while S&P Case-Shiller showed home price
growth in its 20-city composite cooled to 8.6% year-on-year, the
lowest reading since November 2020.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 15.40
points, or 0.41%, to end at 3,829.42 points, while the Nasdaq
Composite lost 143.60 points, or 1.37%, to 10,354.26.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.80 points, or
0.11%, to 33,241.73.
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese firms including JD.Com Inc
, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Pinduoduo Inc
jumped after Beijing announced it was relaxing travel
restrictions.
Southwest Airlines Co tumbled after harsh weather
forced the discount commercial carrier to lead its peers in
cancellations. The broader S&P 1500 Airlines index also ended
the session in the red.
