S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower, weighed by growth stocks

(Corrects number of trading days left this year to three
instead of four, paragraph 8)
Tesla slumps on reduced output plan
Southwest Airlines dips on holiday flight cancellations
China ADRs rise on reopening optimism
Indexes: Dow up 0.11%, S&P off 0.40%, Nasdaq down 1.38%
NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower at
the beginning of a holiday-shortened week on Tuesday, as rising
U.S. Treasury yields pressured interest rate sensitive megacap
shares.
Growth stocks dragged the tech-laden Nasdaq down the
most. The S&P 500 joined the Nasdaq in negative territory, while
value stocks helped the Dow hold on to nominal gains.
"Higher (Treasury) yields are pressuring growth stocks, and
on the other hand industrials, utilities and energy are
outperforming," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at
Carson Group in Omaha, Nebraska. "Money's flowing out of the
growth areas and working its way to the value side of things,
which is a microcosm of what we’ve seen all year."
"It’s important to remember that there are other groups that
can take up the baton when the high-flyers come back to earth,"
Detrick added.
Shares of Tesla Inc tumbled 11.4%, and the electric
car maker was the heaviest drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq after
a review by Reuters of an internal schedule revealed the company
plans to scale back production at its Shanghai plant.
With Tuesday's move, Tesla stock has lost 69% of its value
this year.
Rising Treasury yields put interest rate sensitive growth
stocks under pressure, a recurring theme in 2022. For the year,
growth shares have plunged over 30% compared with value's slide
of about 7.5% over the same period.
With just three trading days remaining in 2022, all three
indexes are on course to post their biggest annual loss since
2008, the nadir of the global financial crisis.
"It was a bad year for stocks, but a worse year for bonds.
That’s extremely rare," Detrick said. "It's an unfortunate
reminder that the markets can sometimes surprise."
Beijing eased its strict COVID-19 curbs, which have battered
the $17 trillion economy, fueling hopes of a revival in global
demand and an improving supply chain.
On the economic front, the Commerce Department's initial
take on the U.S. goods trade balance showed the deficit
narrowing by 15.6%, while S&P Case-Shiller showed home price
growth in its 20-city composite cooled to 8.6% year-on-year, the
lowest reading since November 2020.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.63 points,
or 0.11%, to 33,241.56, the S&P 500 lost 15.57 points, or
0.40%, to 3,829.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
144.64 points, or 1.38%, to 10,353.23.
Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, six ended the
session red, with consumer discretionary and
communication services suffering the steepest
percentage loss.
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese firms including JD.Com Inc
, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Pinduoduo Inc
jumped between 1.4% and 4.9% after Beijing announced it
was relaxing travel restrictions.
Southwest Airlines Co tumbled after harsh weather
forced the discount commercial carrier to lead its peers in
cancellations. The broader S&P 1500 Airlines index also ended
the session in the red.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.18-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.93-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 9 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 96 new highs and 448 new lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 8.35 billion shares, compared
with the 11.35 billion average for the full session over the
last 20 trading days.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York
Additional reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas in
Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)