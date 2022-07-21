S&P 500, Nasdaq ride higher on Tesla gains

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Tesla shares rise as profit tops expectations
* Energy stocks lead sectoral declines
* AT&T drags down communication services sector
* Indexes up: Dow 0.10%, S&P 0.62%, Nasdaq 1.01%
July 21 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 rose on
Thursday as gains in electric automaker Tesla following its
strong quarterly results helped offset a slide in telecom and
energy shares.
Tesla surged 9.3%, while telecom shares tumbled
after AT&T Inc cut its cash flow forecast saying some
subscribers were delaying bill payments and energy stocks
slipped on weak crude prices.
Tesla's profit benefited from price increases for its cars
and helped offset production challenges. Upbeat reports from the
carmaker and streaming giant Netflix Inc have boosted
megacap growth stocks that have been under pressure from rising
interest rates.
"Is it possible that Tesla provides a short term rally? Yes,
absolutely," said Giuseppe Sette, president of the quantitative
research firm Toggle.
"However, it seems likely if we are truly in an age of
liquidity withdrawal and quantitative tightening, rallies on
high-momentum stocks like Tesla might not be secular or
cyclical, but just rather short-term."
The S&P 500 technology sector gained 1.1%, while
communication services index fell 0.5%. AT&T shares
plunged 7.2% and rivals Verizon Communications Inc and
T-Mobile US Inc dropped nearly 2.7% each.
Falling oil prices hit the S&P 500 energy sector,
which shed 2.6% to lead declines across the 11 major sectors.
Market participants are now anxiously waiting for the
Federal Reserve meeting next week where policymakers are
expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points.
Rising inflation also led the European Central Bank to
belatedly join global peers in a rate-hike cycle with an
aggressive 50-basis point increase.
The Fed rate decision next week will be followed by the
crucial second-quarter U.S. gross domestic product data, which
is likely to be negative again.
By one common rule of thumb, two quarters of negative GDP
growth would mean the United States is in a recession.
In the latest signs the U.S. economy is slowing, the number
of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose to
the highest in eight months and a closely watched gauge of
factory activity slumped this month.
"We've got a combination of the Fed with the expectation
that they're going to hike 75 basis points and the macroeconomic
environment that has been weakening significantly," said Michael
Green, chief strategist at Simplify Asset Management.
"The markets are much more focused on those dynamics and
against all that we've sold off 20% on a year-to-date basis.
They're clearly reflecting a lot of concern for all of these
issues."
At 12:36 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 32.94 points, or 0.10%, at 31,907.78, the S&P 500
was up 24.53 points, or 0.62%, at 3,984.43 and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 120.34 points, or 1.01%, at 12,017.99.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.09-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 1.17-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 29 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 13 new highs and 29 new lows.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Aniruddha Ghosh in
Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)