Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:30:57 2023-01-26 pm EST
158.38 USD   +9.66%
01:20pCorrection: Slower Pace of Economic Growth, Surprise Drop in Jobless Claims Pushes Stocks, Treasury Yields Higher
MT
01:10pStower Pace of Economic Growth, Surprise Drop in Jobless Claims Pushes Stocks, Treasury Yields Higher
MT
12:58pS&P 500, Nasdaq rise on Tesla boost
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500, Nasdaq rise on Tesla boost

01/26/2023 | 12:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

U.S. economy posts strong Q4 growth

*

Weekly jobless claims fall

*

IBM warns of softening growth in businesses

*

Chevron to bump up share buybacks

*

Indexes up: Nasdaq 0.88%, S&P 0.49%, Dow 0.18%

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes edged higher in choppy trading on Thursday, lifted by Tesla and a clutch of economic data that eased some worries about a deep recession ahead of a key inflation reading.

Investors have focused on earnings and forecasts from corporate America to gauge the impact of the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening to tame inflation.

Tesla Inc's shares jumped 7.91% after better-than-expected quarterly results and bullish commentary on demand reassured investors that the EV maker could cope with a slowing economy in 2023. The stock was the biggest boost to the S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector index.

Battered growth stocks have bounced back in January amid expectations that the Fed may slow the pace of rate hikes, with the S&P 500 Growth index recouping more than half of the losses logged last month.

"This is a market that is waiting to hear more of what corporate America has to say," Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial said.

"They (investors) are trying to determine expectations of a recession and how deep the recession could be, and are trying to extrapolate that from corporate guidance."

A report from the Labor Department showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped for the week ended Jan. 21, while the Commerce Department said gross domestic product (GDP) expanded at an annualized rate of 2.9% in the fourth quarter, above expectations of a 2.6% rise.

The GDP report could mark the last quarter of solid growth before the Fed's tough measures to fight inflation starts reflecting, with most economists expecting a mild recession by the second half of 2023.

Money markets are pricing in a 25-basis-points rate hike by the Fed next week, with a terminal rate of 4.9% in June, still below the 5% rate backed by many policymakers.

Focus will now be on the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data, the Fed's preferred inflation metric, scheduled for release on Friday.

At 12:09 p.m. ET, the S&P 500 was up 19.55 points, or 0.49%, at 4,035.77, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 99.57 points, or 0.88%, at 11,412.92.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 59.48 points, or 0.18%, at 33,803.32, still lagging its peers as IBM Corp slid 4.65% after it missed annual cash flow targets.

So far, 126 companies in the S&P 500 have reported fourth-quarter earnings, with 69% topping consensus estimates. That compares with the average of the past four quarters of 76%, according to Refinitiv. Analysts now see aggregate S&P 500 earnings dropping 2.7% year-on-year for the period .

Mastercard Inc advanced 1.53% after reporting a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit.

Chevron Corp gained 4.11% after the oil major said it would triple its budget for share buybacks to $75 billion. The S&P 500 energy sector index rose 2.2%, also helped by higher crude prices.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.38-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.08-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 21 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 79 new highs and 20 new lows. (Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Vinay Dwivedi and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.18% 0.70946 Delayed Quote.3.43%
BRENT OIL 1.53% 87.49 Delayed Quote.0.61%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.21% 1.23828 Delayed Quote.1.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.19% 0.74842 Delayed Quote.1.32%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 4.22% 186.745 Delayed Quote.0.75%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.19% 33819.03 Real-time Quote.1.80%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.47% 1.0867 Delayed Quote.1.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.012277 Delayed Quote.1.37%
MASTERCARD, INC. -2.08% 374.175 Delayed Quote.9.97%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.92% 11421.63 Real-time Quote.8.09%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.08% 0.6471 Delayed Quote.2.31%
TESLA, INC. 8.94% 157.1252 Delayed Quote.17.25%
WTI 1.20% 81.448 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
All news about TESLA, INC.
01:20pCorrection: Slower Pace of Economic Growth, Surprise Drop in Jobless Claims P..
MT
01:10pStower Pace of Economic Growth, Surprise Drop in Jobless Claims Pushes Stocks, Treasury..
MT
12:58pS&P 500, Nasdaq rise on Tesla boost
RE
12:40pFor automakers, the EV surge is everything everywhere all at once
RE
10:49aToyota boss bows out on news outlet he trusts - his own
RE
10:32aTesla Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2022 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:12aWells Fargo Adjusts Tesla's Price Target to $150 From $130, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
10:10aCowen Adjusts Tesla's Price Target to $140 From $122, Keeps Market Perform Rating
MT
09:59aTESLA : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
08:51aUS Economy Grows More Than Expected in Q4, Lifting US Equity Futures
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 550 M - -
Net income 2022 12 356 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 456 B 456 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,37x
EV / Sales 2023 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 144,43 $
Average target price 192,15 $
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.17.25%456 074
LI AUTO INC.13.53%22 625
NIO INC.19.28%19 218
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-2.06%17 213
LUCID GROUP, INC.29.87%16 210
XPENG INC.-1.71%8 371