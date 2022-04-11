S&P, Nasdaq slide 1% as surging yields hammer growth stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* U.S. yields hit 3-year highs
* Rate-sensitive growth stocks lead decline
* Nvidia falls on ratings downgrade
* Indexes down: Dow 0.68%, S&P 1.27%, Nasdaq 1.75%
April 11 (Reuters) - The S&P and the Nasdaq fell more than
1% on Monday as rising bond yields weighed on megacap growth
stocks such as Microsoft, Alphabet and Apple, with investors on
edge ahead of Tuesday's inflation data.
Shares of Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and
Alphabet Inc fell between 1.9% and 3.6%, as the
benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 2.77%
after touching a fresh three-year high earlier in the day.
The S&P 500 technology index slid 2.2%, while the
Philadelphia semiconductor index dropped 1.7%.
Market-leading growth and technology stocks, that were
underpinned by record low interest rates, have come under
pressure since late March on signals from the U.S. Federal
Reserve that it will hike rates aggressively to control soaring
inflation.
"There's simultaneously a scare about growth and that's due
to sort of a slowdown in the second half of the year if we look
at GDP growth, along with rising interest rates on the front end
of the curve, that's causing people be concerned about growth in
the short term," said Jim Cahn, chief investments and business
development officer at Wealth Enhancement Group.
Data on Tuesday is expected to show U.S. consumer prices
leapt to a fresh four-decade high of 8.5% in March, on a
year-on-year basis, after hitting 7.9% in February, as the
Ukraine conflict drives up energy costs.
Electric-car maker Tesla Inc fell 3.6% after data
showed China auto sales plunged in March, hurt by the country's
curbs to rein in COVID-19 outbreaks.
Nvidia Corp fell 6.0% after Baird downgraded the
chipmaker. Chip stocks have been among the worst casualties of
the tech sell-off, with the Philadelphia semiconductor index
down 22.2% so far this year compared to the 13.8% decline
in Nasdaq.
Investors will also be focusing on the big U.S. banks, which
kick off the first-quarter earnings season on Wednesday. They
are expected to show a sharp decline in quarterly earnings from
a year earlier.
The S&P 500 value index, which includes banking and
energy stocks, has outperformed its growth counterpart so
far this year, with the former nearly flat, while the growth
index is down 12.8%.
At 12:45 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 235.40 points, or 0.68%, at 34,485.72, the S&P 500
was down 56.89 points, or 1.27%, at 4,431.39, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 239.36 points, or 1.75%, at
13,471.63.
Twitter Inc rose 1.9% in choppy trading, reversing
its premarket losses after the social media company said Tesla
boss Elon Musk rejected its offer to join the company's board.
Media and streaming firm Warner Bros Discovery Inc,
formed from the $43 billion merger of Discovery Inc and assets
of AT&T Inc, fell 2.4% on the first day of trading. AT&T
shares gained 6.8%.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.32-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 2.14-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 34 new 52-week highs and nine new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 26 new highs and 271 new lows.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Praveen Paramasivam in
Bengaluru and Stephen Culp in New York; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)