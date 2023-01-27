Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:58:12 2023-01-27 pm EST
177.65 USD   +10.84%
04:15pSEC Probes Elon Musk's Role in Tesla's Self-Driving Claims, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
03:40pTesla's Musk meets top Biden officials on EVs in Washington
RE
03:31pU.S. SEC probes Elon Musk's role in Tesla self-driving claims - Bloomberg News
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SEC Probes Elon Musk's Role in Tesla's Self-Driving Claims, Bloomberg Reports

01/27/2023 | 04:15pm EST
--The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Elon Musk's role in Tesla Inc.'s self-driving car claims, Bloomberg reports, citing an unnamed source.

--U.S. regulators are reviewing Tesla's statements about its autopilot driver-assistance system and mulling whether Mr. Musk may have inappropriately made forward-looking statements, Bloomberg reports.

--Mr. Musk didn't reply to a request for comment, the report said.


Full article at https://cutt.ly/c9Ruze8


Write to (sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1615ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 550 M - -
Net income 2022 12 356 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 44,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 506 B 506 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,98x
EV / Sales 2023 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 160,27 $
Average target price 194,02 $
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.30.11%506 093
LI AUTO INC.23.63%24 638
NIO INC.19.28%20 110
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.1.41%16 863
LUCID GROUP, INC.31.77%16 447
XPENG INC.3.02%8 773