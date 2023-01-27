SEC Probes Elon Musk's Role in Tesla's Self-Driving Claims, Bloomberg Reports

--The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Elon Musk's role in Tesla Inc.'s self-driving car claims, Bloomberg reports, citing an unnamed source.

--U.S. regulators are reviewing Tesla's statements about its autopilot driver-assistance system and mulling whether Mr. Musk may have inappropriately made forward-looking statements, Bloomberg reports.

--Mr. Musk didn't reply to a request for comment, the report said.

Full article at https://cutt.ly/c9Ruze8

Write to (sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1615ET