San Francisco agency opposes Cruise robotaxi application, citing safety

Dec 1 (Reuters) - San Francisco's public transit operator
has challenged an application by Cruise to charge for robotaxi
rides, saying on Wednesday promotional videos from the General
Motors Co unit show Cruise passengers illegally hopping
in and out of vehicles in the middle of the street instead of at
the curb.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA)
said in a 24-page letter that the recent videos from Cruise show
the self-driving technology company is allowing unlawful
behavior that also endangers people nearby and slows down buses,
agency director Jeff Tumlin said. The agency also blasted
Cruise's application for failing to plan service in low-income
and minority neighborhoods or to accommodate wheelchairs.
"Together, the Cruise Videos document 14 total stops for
pick up or drop off of passengers; they provide evidence that
not a single one of these stops complied with the requirements
of the Vehicle Code and Transportation Code," the agency wrote.
Cruise said it would respond to the concerns in a letter to
the CPUC next Monday.
GM's Cruise, Alphabet Inc's Waymo and other
companies view San Francisco as a good testing ground for
robotaxi services. With the federal government slow to produce
rules on autonomous vehicles, states have stepped in to
regulate. But local authorities in San Francisco and elsewhere
have sought greater say over the new technologies, which include
Tesla Inc's Autopilot.
The SFMTA letter responds to a Cruise application last month
to the California Public Utilities Commission, which has final
say over whether companies can charge for rides.
SFMTA's letter calls for denying Cruise's application unless
it can prove its automated systems can recognize lawful
on-street parking, parallel park and pull into parking lots.
The agency also criticized Cruise's initial deployment plan
because it would ignore nearly all of the city's low income and
disadvantaged communities and serve just 19% of San Francisco's
Hispanic population and 24% of its Black population. The company
also has yet to test wheelchair accessible trips, the agency
wrote.
In addition, Cruise said it would avoid streets with light
rail lines, yet it failed to acknowledge a long train route in
its planned service area, SFMTA wrote.
(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin;
Editing by David Gregorio)