Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:58 2023-02-02 pm EST
184.64 USD   -1.93%
06:07aSecurities fraud trial over Elon Musk's 2018 tweets draws to a close
RE
06:00aApple & Alphabet sales and profits decline, MarketScreener's World Press Review: February 3
MS
05:49aTesla's Sales of China-Made Electric Vehicles Rise 10% Year Over Year in January
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Securities fraud trial over Elon Musk's 2018 tweets draws to a close

02/03/2023 | 06:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Musk departs the companys local office in Washington

(Reuters) - A lawyer for Tesla Inc shareholders who claim Elon Musk deceived them when he tweeted that he had secured funding to take his electric car company private is expected to make closing arguments to a San Francisco jury on Friday.

A jury of nine will decide whether the tweet artificially inflated Tesla's share price by playing up the status of funding for the deal, and if so, by how much.

Investors are seeking billions in damages from Musk, Tesla, and several of the company's directors.

The trial is testing whether Musk, the world's second-richest person, can be held liable for his sometimes impulsive use of Twitter.

Tesla shareholders have accused Musk of misleading them on Aug. 7, 2018 by tweeting that he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 per share, a 23% premium to its last closing price and valuing the company at $72 billion, and had "funding secured."

They say Musk lied when he tweeted later that day that "investor support is confirmed."

Tesla's share price traded above where it had been before Musk's tweets for much of the 10-day period covered by the lawsuit, but fell as it became clear no buyout would happen.

During the three-week trial, jurors heard testimony from witnesses including Tesla directors, Musk's financial advisors, and Musk himself.

Musk testified funding was not an issue when he sent the tweets. He said he had lined up financing, including a verbal commitment from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, and could have used his stake in SpaceX to fund the deal.

But Musk admitted on the stand that he lacked specific commitments from potential backers.

The defense team, which also is expected to make closing arguments on Friday, has acknowledged the tweets contained "technical inaccuracies," but said Musk was focused on making sure small shareholders had the same information as large investors who knew about the potential buyout.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy in California; Editing by Noeleen Walder)

By Jody Godoy


© Reuters 2023
All news about TESLA, INC.
06:07aSecurities fraud trial over Elon Musk's 2018 tweets draws to a close
RE
06:00aApple & Alphabet sales and profits decline, MarketS..
MS
05:49aTesla's Sales of China-Made Electric Vehicles Rise 10% Year Over Year in January
MT
04:27aTesla sales of China-made electric vehicles up 18% in January
RE
04:23aTesla sales of China-made electric vehicles up 18% in January
RE
01:40aPrices of some Tesla models cut in South Korea -official
RE
01:12aPrices of some Tesla models cut in South Korea -official
RE
02/02Bitcoin rally and the main forces behind it
MS
02/02Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Up Premarket; Meta Platforms Jumps..
MT
02/02Tesla to Hike Output at Shanghai Plant as Price Cuts Boost Demand
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 489 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 52,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 596 B 596 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,56x
EV / Sales 2024 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 188,27 $
Average target price 194,39 $
Spread / Average Target 3,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.52.84%595 706
LI AUTO INC.30.74%26 054
LUCID GROUP, INC.76.72%22 057
NIO INC.22.67%19 763
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.6.95%19 230
XPENG INC.11.17%9 467