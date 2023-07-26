WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - Four Republican senators on Wednesday sought to reverse a Biden administration decision to waive "Buy America" requirements for government-funded electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.
Senators Marco Rubio, Roger Marshall, Rick Scott and Kevin Cramer said the decision by the Federal Highway Administration would result in U.S. taxpayers subsidizing Chinese-made products. The agency said in February that the short-term, temporary waiver for steel, iron and construction materials would enable "EV charger acquisition and installation to immediately proceed." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)